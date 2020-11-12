Sand Springs set to continue free meals at CBMS only

As Sand Springs secondary schools move to distance learning, the district announced Wednesday morning it will continue to provide free meals.

Beginning on Thursday, students, parents or guardians can pick up meals at Clyde Boyd Middle School. A free lunch and breakfast will be available from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Pre-orders will not be accepted for the free meals.

Meals will be served curbside. Pick up at CBMS will be at the back of the school by the prefab buildings in the corner on the west side.

The Sand Springs Virtual Academy and Page Academy will continue meal service as normal.

