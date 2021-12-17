Sand Springs sees no new COVID deaths, but infections rise by 28

COVID-19 infections continued to increase in Sand Springs and across the Tulsa area in the seven-day reporting period that ended Wednesday, although the picture was slightly improved over the previous week.
In Sand Springs, 28 active COVID cases were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, according to data released by City Manager Mike Carter’s office. That’s half of the active cases reported in the previous seven-day period.
And for the second week in a row, the city saw no additional COVID-related deaths, leaving the city’s death toll static at 109.
But the metro area as a whole did see a gain of 189 infections, with case totals decreasing in only four of 10 municipalities — Jenks, Owasso, Skiatook and Collinsville.
And 13 additional deaths combined were reported in five of the 10 municipalities.
The mixed bag of COVID news comes amid concern over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and just as the busiest part of the Christmas holiday is getting underway.
Meanwhile, COVID deaths across the state have struck the youngest age groups the past two weeks: two children who were ages 12-17, and one who was younger than 4 years old.
On average, 14 Oklahomans are being reported dead from COVID per day, with 39 more reported Wednesday, according to federal data.
More than 12,150 Oklahomans have died from COVID, with more than 1,790 of those being Tulsa County residents.
After a year of vaccinations, 57.2% of Tulsa County residents are fully vaccinated, but experts say that isn't enough.
Oklahoma ranks 39th in the U.S. for percent of its population that is fully vaccinated at 52.6%, with the national mark at 61%. The also state ranks 39th for percentage of its fully vaccinated residents who have received boosters, at 25%, compared to 27.2% across the country.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, recalled that at this time last year, there was so much hope that the coming vaccine offered a safe and effective way to end the pandemic.
Frankly, Dart said this week, there wasn't the uptake that public health professionals wanted to see, which continued to allow the virus to spread and evolve.
Vaccination is the No. 1 prevention tool to protect yourself and those around you and to tamp down on opportunities for the virus to mutate, he said.
“These (variants) continue to exist because people are exposed and infected and not safe and not protected,” Dart said.
Tulsa World Staff Writer Corey Jones contributed to this story.