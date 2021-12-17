Sand Springs sees no new COVID deaths, but infections rise by 28

More than 12,150 Oklahomans have died from COVID, with more than 1,790 of those being Tulsa County residents.

After a year of vaccinations, 57.2% of Tulsa County residents are fully vaccinated, but experts say that isn't enough.

Oklahoma ranks 39th in the U.S. for percent of its population that is fully vaccinated at 52.6%, with the national mark at 61%. The also state ranks 39th for percentage of its fully vaccinated residents who have received boosters, at 25%, compared to 27.2% across the country.

Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, recalled that at this time last year, there was so much hope that the coming vaccine offered a safe and effective way to end the pandemic.

Frankly, Dart said this week, there wasn't the uptake that public health professionals wanted to see, which continued to allow the virus to spread and evolve.

Vaccination is the No. 1 prevention tool to protect yourself and those around you and to tamp down on opportunities for the virus to mutate, he said.

“These (variants) continue to exist because people are exposed and infected and not safe and not protected,” Dart said.

Tulsa World Staff Writer Corey Jones contributed to this story.

