Sand Springs sees no new COVID deaths and a decline of 15 infections

Last Thursday, eight days after the decision to stop releasing community-level data, the state reversed its decision.

Carter said last week that the state’s reversal “allows us to communicate the current status of COVID in Sand Springs. That helps us protect people at special events and empower them to make good decisions in regard to protective measures such as getting vaccinated.”

Among the numbers the state elected not to resume providing are statewide hospital admissions and county-level deaths.

And COVID deaths by ZIP code data now are suppressed if a ZIP code has only one to four deaths, with the Health Department listing those as zero instead.

At least 255 COVID deaths now are unaccounted for in the state’s data by ZIP code, according to a Tulsa World analysis.

Wednesday's report from Carter's office shows that the Tulsa metro area overall saw an increase of 52 cases and 30 additional deaths. All but eight of those came in the city of Tulsa, but six of the 10 municipalities in the area reported at least one death, the data show.

Sand Springs was one of only three municipalities to see a decline in active infections; Broken Arrow and Jenks were the other two.