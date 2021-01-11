Sand Springs sees increase in active COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths

Sand Springs has 356 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Jan. 11, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The number of active cases is a 93-person increase over the past week. Sand Springs did have three additional deaths since the Jan. 4 report.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 2,372 total coronavirus cases with 1,993 recoveries and 23 deaths since March.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs, the 19th largest city in Oklahoma, currently ranks 23rd in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below Bixby (2,516) and McAlester (2,489) and ahead of Guymon (2,351) and Duncan (2,260) in total cases.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 335,247 confirmed cases, with 289,309 recoveries and 2,775 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.