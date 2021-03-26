Sand Springs seeking CDBG money to complete waterline replacement

Bates said the city could hear as early as April or May that it has been approved but that the funds typically wouldn’t be available until the fall.

“At that point, we would bid the project and award the project to a contractor,” he said. “Then we would probably have a later winter 2022 construction schedule.”

Bates added that the projects targeted for CDBG funding already “are on our radar” but “get bumped up on priority as we get funds to help pay for them.”

He added that this route typically costs the taxpayers less in the long run.

The CDBG program provides annual grants to states, cities and counties to develop urban communities by providing quality housing and living environments and by expanding economic opportunities, chiefly for low- and moderate-income residents.

The program, which is federally funded, began in the mid-1970s and is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Each year, cities with more than 50,000 residents and counties with more than 200,000 residents automatically receive this funding.