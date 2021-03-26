Sand Springs seeking CDBG money to complete waterline replacement

The City Council approved a resolution last week declaring its intent to seek more than $96,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to complete a waterline replacement project.
City Planning Director Brad Bates said the $96,718.10 would fund the replacement of a waterline on Lincoln Avenue between Eighth and 10th streets, the final phase of a three-year project.
The city received $94,748 in Fiscal Year 2019 to replace the waterline on Lincoln from Fourth to Sixth streets, and that work was completed last year, Bates said.
The city received 101,994.52 in Fiscal Year 2020 to replace the waterline on Lincoln from Sixth to Eighth streets, he said, and that work is now underway.
The CDBG program provides a preset amount of money based on the funding allocated to Tulsa County and the city’s percentage of population, Bates said.
“However, these projects typically cost more than we are allocated, so we provide supplemental funds out of our operating funds to complete the projects,” he said.
Previous CDBG projects in Sand Springs have included other waterline and sewer-line work, as well as sidewalk projects and minor park improvements, he said.
The deadline to submit the application for the CDBG funding to the Tulsa County Commission is Friday.
Bates said the city could hear as early as April or May that it has been approved but that the funds typically wouldn’t be available until the fall.
“At that point, we would bid the project and award the project to a contractor,” he said. “Then we would probably have a later winter 2022 construction schedule.”
Bates added that the projects targeted for CDBG funding already “are on our radar” but “get bumped up on priority as we get funds to help pay for them.”
He added that this route typically costs the taxpayers less in the long run.
The CDBG program provides annual grants to states, cities and counties to develop urban communities by providing quality housing and living environments and by expanding economic opportunities, chiefly for low- and moderate-income residents.
The program, which is federally funded, began in the mid-1970s and is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Each year, cities with more than 50,000 residents and counties with more than 200,000 residents automatically receive this funding.
CDBG funds can be used for a wide range of projects, such as housing rehabilitation, code enforcement, acquisition of property, demolition, infrastructure and public facility improvements, economic development and social services.
The primary eligibility requirement for any such activity to be funded is that the project or program principally benefits low- and moderate-income residents in designated census tracts.
A “Low-Moderate Income Census area” exists just north of downtown Sand Springs, Bates said.
The area bounded by 10th Street on the north to just south of U.S. 412 and from McKinley Avenue to Adams Road is a prequalified tract, he said, meaning the area is considered more than 50% low- to moderate-income, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Bates added that Sand Springs is one of the only communities in Oklahoma with a prequalified tract.