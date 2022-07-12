Sand Springs schools will implement Rave Panic Button but won't ditch STOPit

Sand Springs Public Schools will comply with a recent executive order by Gov. Kevin Stitt to begin using the Rave Panic Button at its school sites, but the STOPit app — already familiar to students, faculty and staff — won’t be going away.

Among other directives, Stitt’s executive order, filed June 24 with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office, requires public schools in the state to begin using the Rave smartphone mobile app by Sept. 1.

The app allows users to instantly communicate emergencies to 911, as well as to on-site personnel and other first responders, for an integrated and immediate response.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee said the school district has been using STOPit, a similar product, for about five years now and has no plans to shelve it, despite a degree of overlap between the two apps.

OSIG, the Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group, which provides insurance coverage for the district, partnered with STOPit to provide the app for free to member school districts.

Durkee said the app has worked well and that students have been responsive to it.

“People — parents and students alike — can report things, even anonymously if they want,” she said. “Honestly, kids are pretty good about informing and keeping us aware.”

STOPit allows users to report on a host of concerns, including active shooter or other safety situations; bullying or dating violence; or suicide and other mental health concerns.

Durkee said the district had tried a different app several years ago but that it didn’t work out as well.

“It was similar in that when things happen, you can notify pretty instantaneously,” she said, “but we struggled with some connectivity issues.”

Other complaints involved how much space the app took up on teachers’ and administrators’ phones and frequent updates that often made the app ineffective.

“I’m glad the state is providing some free services we can take advantage of,” Durkee said about the Rave app. “I just don’t think that’s the only thing we should use.”

The Oklahoma Legislature first approved funding for the Rave Panic Button in 2019, but implementation in the state’s public schools was voluntary.

About 60% of Oklahoma public schools have fully deployed the system, said Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.

Hime added that the OSSBA’s legal team is reviewing Stitt’s order.

There are “potential concerns about whether the governor has the authority to mandate schools adopt a security system and further whether districts could use a system from another vendor with similar capabilities that better meets a district’s needs,” he said.

Durkee said she understands that Hime’s concerns are “not about whether the products are good or bad; it’s about autonomy.”

“I hate to be too critical of someone who’s trying to do something helpful (to stop) something that’s preventable,” she said. “I think we can all agree that we want our kids to be safe. I appreciate that perspective.

“I also like the fact that it’s free to districts. I never want to look a gift horse in the mouth,” she said.

But “I also like the idea of local control and that we decide what we use,” Durkee said. “Not everyone is the same.

“We will have multiple tools in our toolbox,” she said, adding that “I think everyone has an authentic goal of preventing school shootings.”

The governor’s executive order also directs all state troopers to complete law enforcement active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1.

It also directs the Oklahoma School Security Institute to make a risk and vulnerability assessment available to schools and gives the OSSI a deadline of July 1 to offer training in behavioral threat assessment and management to every education professional in the state.

Hime said the institute already offers free risk and vulnerability assessments to schools.

The OSSI was formed in the wake of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

It was established to evaluate school safety and provide a report to the Oklahoma Legislature with recommendations to enhance school security.

Tulsa World Capitol Bureau reporter Barbara Hoberock contributed to this story.