Sand Springs schools to go to distance learning for Friday

Sand Springs Public Schools classes will meet Friday, but not in person. Superintendent Sherry Durkee’s office announced Thursday afternoon that all students will move to distance learning for Friday.

Most staff members will be working remotely, as well, the office said.

Continued treacherous roads and hazardous wind-chill temperatures, combined with additional precipitation, make travel inadvisable, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service reports that snow could accumulate as much as an inch and wind-chill temperatures could be as low as 10 degrees below zero Friday morning.

