Sand Springs schools to continue with distance learning through Friday

Sand Springs Public Schools students will continue in distance learning through Friday, Superintendent Sherry Durkee’s office said Wednesday afternoon.

A winter storm that arrived in the Tulsa area Tuesday evening, bringing additional snow to the area, will continue to make travel difficult amid days of freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

According to the National Weather Service, the below-zero wind chills are gone, but temperatures will still be below freezing until Friday or Saturday.

Wednesday’s low is expected to be 10 degrees, with Thursday’s high 22 degrees and a low of 5 degrees, forecasters said.

“We may finally warm above freezing briefly by Friday afternoon in some locations, and definitely by Saturday afternoon, breaking what will most likely go down as the second longest streak of time spent below freezing on record,” said Michael Bowlan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

“Early next week could see highs jump back above normal for a change, which will be welcome relief after what has been a bitterly cold stretch around here.”

