Sand Springs schools to be in distance learning Tuesday and Wednesday

Sand Springs Public Schools will be in distance learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 16-17, Superintendent Sherry Durkee's office said Monday afternoon.

An unprecedented winter storm is blasting the region with snow, record low temperatures and subzero wind-chill temps, causing life-threatening travel hazards and power outages.

“Going out in this weather is literally going to risk your life,” Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Joe Kralicek said Monday. “The temperatures we have can cause frostbite to any exposed skin within 30 minutes.”

Dangerous cold is expected through Tuesday morning, with wind chills as low as 20 below zero, the National Weather Service office in Tulsa said.

In addition, moderate to heavy snow is expected later Tuesday into Wednesday, with snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible, the weather service said.