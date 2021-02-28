Sand Springs schools to be in distance learning on Friday so district employees can receive COVID-19 vaccinations

All Sand Springs schools will be in distance learning this Friday, March 5, so that all faculty and staff members who wish to receive a vaccination for the COVID-19 coronavirus may do so, according to Superintendent Sherry Durkee's office.

"Vaccines have been long-awaited by our Sandite teachers, administrators, and staff as we have continued to provide in-person instruction to our students this year," Durkee wrote in a letter to parents Friday evening. "Thankfully, educators were placed in the second priority group, and the vaccine became available to all Oklahoma public school employees on February 22.

"Vaccinations are a critical step in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping students and staff healthy."

The Tulsa Health Department and Total Wellness will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all interested Sand Springs Public Schools employees at an on-site location, Durkee wrote.

She said more than 300 employees have registered, including active substitutes.

Durkee said teachers still will be teaching classes and working from their classrooms, allowing flexibility for administering the vaccine.

"We are thrilled we can provide this opportunity for our staff," she wrote.