Sand Springs Public Schools is planning summer programming for students and is soliciting donations of snacks for participants.

The district will hold Project Summer Spirit’s Surviving a Sandite Safari for kindergartners through fifth-graders and the Sandite Summer Reading Academy for third- through fifth-graders, both at Garfield STEAM Academy, as a part of the 21st Century Community Learning Center Program.

The Sandite Time Machine summer camp, for kindergartners through fifth-graders, will be held at Pratt Elementary School.

Each student at each school site will be offered breakfast and lunch through the district’s Child Nutrition Department. But still needed are donations of healthy snacks for approximately 250 students.

Snack donations should be commercially produced, nut-free, individually wrapped and nonperishable and would include such items as bottled water (small), snack crackers, cheese crackers, fruit snacks, chips, puffed cheese balls, cereal treats, mini-cookies, graham cracker snacks, animal crackers and pretzels.

Donations can be dropped off before June 19 at the district’s Julia Martin Administration Services Building at 13 W. Broadway St. or the Chamber of Commerce office at 109 N. Garfield Ave.

The offices are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, but donors might want to call first to make sure someone who can help them will be there. Donors are asked to leave their name or organization’s name so the district can acknowledge the donation and support.For more information, contact Claudia Smith, director of federal programs for Sand Springs Public Schools, at 918-246-1418 or claudia.smith@sandites.org.