Sand Springs schools see 125% increase in COVID-19 cases after second week

After the first full week of classes, positive COVID-19 cases at all Sand Springs Public Schools sites total 63, data released by the school district Friday evening indicate.
Classes began Aug. 17, and positive cases for the first partial week were reported last Saturday at 28 for the district.
The 63 cases reported Friday represent a 125% increase in positive cases over the previous week.
The Early Childhood Education Center had zero cases last week and one this week.
All five elementary schools saw case totals rise.
Angus Valley went from five cases last week to 13 this week; Garfield increased from one case last week to six this week; Northwoods went from four cases last week to seven this week; Limestone rose from two cases last week to five this week; and Pratt went from three cases last week to seven this week.
The Sixth-Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School went from three cases last week to eight this week, and the Charles Page Freshman Academy/High School increased from eight cases last week to 15 this week.
Page Academy, the district’s alternative high school, is the only school site that saw a decline — from two cases last week to one this week.
Sand Springs Public Schools district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil said Friday that parents can help stem the tide of COVID-19 transmission simply by keeping children home when they’re not feeling well.
“We’re definitely pleading with parents to do that very thing. That’s a more proactive approach, and that’s really important right now,” she said.
“What’s happening now, we’ll see the effects of in two weeks.”
Children ages 5 to 17 accounted for nearly 12% of new cases in the past week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
An Oklahoma eighth-grader and a public school teacher from Stonewall died of COVID-19 complications this week, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister reported Thursday.