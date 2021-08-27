Sand Springs schools see 125% increase in COVID-19 cases after second week

After the first full week of classes, positive COVID-19 cases at all Sand Springs Public Schools sites total 63, data released by the school district Friday evening indicate.

Classes began Aug. 17, and positive cases for the first partial week were reported last Saturday at 28 for the district.

The 63 cases reported Friday represent a 125% increase in positive cases over the previous week.

The Early Childhood Education Center had zero cases last week and one this week.

All five elementary schools saw case totals rise.

Angus Valley went from five cases last week to 13 this week; Garfield increased from one case last week to six this week; Northwoods went from four cases last week to seven this week; Limestone rose from two cases last week to five this week; and Pratt went from three cases last week to seven this week.

The Sixth-Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School went from three cases last week to eight this week, and the Charles Page Freshman Academy/High School increased from eight cases last week to 15 this week.

Page Academy, the district’s alternative high school, is the only school site that saw a decline — from two cases last week to one this week.