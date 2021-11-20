Sand Springs schools report only two COVID-19 infections districtwide

Sand Springs Public Schools’ COVID infections continue to plummet, falling to two cases — both at Charles Page High School/the Freshman Academy — the district reported Friday.

The case count is the lowest the district has recorded since fall classes began Aug. 17.

The Limestone Technology Academy and Clyde Boyd Middle School/Sixth Grade Center sites had reported five and two cases, respectively, the previous week, but both fell to zero infections this past week.

The two infections reported at Charles Page High School/the Freshman Academy are an increase of one over the previous week’s one infection, but the positivity percentage — the percentage of students currently infected with COVID-19 — remains at 0.1%.

The populations of all 10 school sites combined is about 5,530.

