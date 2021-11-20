 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs schools report only two COVID-19 infections districtwide
0 Comments

Sand Springs schools report only two COVID-19 infections districtwide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
112421-ssl-sspscovid-webonly

Sand Springs Public Schools’ COVID infections continue to plummet, falling to two cases — both at Charles Page High School/the Freshman Academy — the district reported Friday.

The case count is the lowest the district has recorded since fall classes began Aug. 17.

The Limestone Technology Academy and Clyde Boyd Middle School/Sixth Grade Center sites had reported five and two cases, respectively, the previous week, but both fell to zero infections this past week.

The two infections reported at Charles Page High School/the Freshman Academy are an increase of one over the previous week’s one infection, but the positivity percentage — the percentage of students currently infected with COVID-19 — remains at 0.1%.

The populations of all 10 school sites combined is about 5,530.

news@sandspringsleader.com

SSPS COVID-19 infections

Week
ending		 Positive
cases
 08/20 28
 08/27 63
 09/03 74
 09/10 74
 09/17 44
 09/24 26
 10/01 25
 10/08 24
 10/15 8
 10/22 15
 10/29 11
 11/05 21
 11/12 8
 11/19 2
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert