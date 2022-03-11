 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sand Springs schools free of COVID cases, data show

SSPS COVID-19 infections March 11, 2022

Sand Springs Public Schools reported zero COVID-19 infections Friday, the first time for that to happen since classes began in August.

Cases have been dwindling for weeks, with weekly case counts having been in the single digits since around the first of February, data reported by the school district indicate.

The week of March 14-18 is spring break, with students returning to class March 21, so the next report will be issued March 25.

