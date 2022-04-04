Sand Springs schools' Battle of the Books a real page-turner

It was March.

They were in a gymnasium, and there was a basketball goal at one end of the room.

But the only “madness” apparent was the intensity in the young competitors’ eyes as they sought to eke out one more win and advance through their bracket.

This wasn’t a challenge of physical prowess, though. Mental acumen was the order of the day.

This was the Battle of the Books.

Every year for seven years now (except for the COVID year, of course), fourth- and fifth-graders from the city’s five public elementary schools spend the fall and winter competing quietly in their own buildings to earn the chance to represent their schools in March at Case Community Center for the annual Battle of the Books.

Led by the schools’ librarians, the program begins in October with students forming teams of five members. As a team, they must read 10 assigned books before the first round of competition in December.

Each team member can read as few as two or three books, said Laura McGehee, the library media specialist at Angus Valley Elementary School.

But it probably goes without saying that the more team members who read more of the books, the better the team’s chances of going all the way.

The schools’ individual competitions in December determine which two teams will represent each school at the districtwide competition in March.

And then the members of those 10 teams have to read 10 more books in similar fashion before the finals.

Once at the Case Center, the teams compete against each other in a bracket-type competition, and in the end, the team with the most points is the winner.

And to the victor the spoils — in this case a traveling trophy with a plaque noting each year’s winning team.

Sounds like a lot of reading, doesn’t it? But that’s kind of the point.

“The goal of this contest is to expose students — especially reluctant readers — to a variety of books, authors and genres in a fun and engaging way,” McGehee said Thursday, recalling cases of boys complaining about having to read “girls” books and girls fussing about reading “boys” books.

Academically speaking, she said, the challenge is designed to encourage students to read quality literature — books such as “Out of the Dust,” “Wonder,” “Holes” and “The Seven Wonders of Sassafras Springs” — while building reading comprehension and engaging in teamwork.

But honestly, it’s much simpler than that for McGehee and her fellow library media specialists, Hadley Tolle from Limestone, Lisa Cannon from Pratt, Annabeth Harris from Northwoods and Kami McCabe from Garfield.

“I just want the kids to have read a book that they normally would not have read; enjoyed a book they never thought they would have enjoyed; met new friends; learned how to work as a team; learned to respect team members; and, above all, have fun,” McGehee said.

“So many of these kids get to fourth grade and have never finished a book front to back on their own,” she said.

Eleven-year-old Mackaya Kanotz, competing in the finals of the Battle of the Books for Angus Valley, said “Holes” was probably her favorite book, but she added that she had read all of them because “I wanted to help my team.”

Her team, The Similes, took home the trophy, with Team Red Phoenix from Northwoods Fine Arts Academy coming in as the runner-up, but the victory apparently was no surprise to Mackaya.

A good hour before the last buzzer sounded Thursday morning, the fifth-grader replied to a reporter who asked if she thought her team would win with a simple, firm, single syllable: “Yes.”

