Sand Springs school district reports 65 COVID cases after first week back from break

For the first week of classes following a two-week winter break, Sand Springs Public Schools reported 65 COVID-19 infections across all school sites, the highest number since the weeks of Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, according to data the district released Friday evening.

Only one school site — the Virtual Academy — reported zero infections for the week, whereas in the month or so before the break, it was common for about half of the school sites to report no new infections.

The two largest school sites reported double-digit infections — Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center with 21, and Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy with 23.

Five infections each were reported at Angus Valley Elementary School and Limestone Technology Academy; three infections each at Garfield STEAM Academy and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; two infections each at Pratt Elementary School and the Early Childhood Education Center; and one infection at Page Academy.