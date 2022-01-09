Sand Springs school district reports 65 COVID cases after first week back from break

For the first week of classes following a two-week winter break, Sand Springs Public Schools reported 65 COVID-19 infections across all school sites, the highest number since the weeks of Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, according to data the district released Friday evening.
Only one school site — the Virtual Academy — reported zero infections for the week, whereas in the month or so before the break, it was common for about half of the school sites to report no new infections.
The two largest school sites reported double-digit infections — Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center with 21, and Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy with 23.
Five infections each were reported at Angus Valley Elementary School and Limestone Technology Academy; three infections each at Garfield STEAM Academy and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; two infections each at Pratt Elementary School and the Early Childhood Education Center; and one infection at Page Academy.
The positivity rate — the percentage of students at a school site who have an active infection — was as high as 1.8% at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, 1.7% at Limestone Technology Academy, and 1.4% at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy.
That means that one to two individuals out of every 100 people at each school is infected with COVID-19.
District nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil has said previously that case spikes are to be expected when students return to class from long breaks, especially at times when they are likely to be around a lot of other people, such as the holidays.
But this increase in cases comes amid a much larger community surge overall of COVID-19 cases, with a particular escalation of cases involving the omicron variant.
The school district recommends but doesn’t require mask use in buildings; masks are required on school buses, however.
Other preventive measures, such as social distancing and hand-washing, also are strongly encouraged.
The district also encourages parents to err on the side of caution and keep children home from school when they are not feeling well.