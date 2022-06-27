Sand Springs school district named the Best in the Burbs

Talk about David versus the Goliaths.

Sand Springs Public Schools doesn’t typically compete against the Owasso and Broken Arrow school districts because the disparities among the three districts are so great.

But all three suburban school districts made the medals stand in the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group's Best of the Burbs contest for 2022 — and Sand Springs came out on top.

“I was really surprised that we won,” said Shawn Beard, Sand Springs Public Schools’ Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “I was shocked.”

But within just a few hours of the announcement, Beard had given some thought to the news and was, perhaps, a little less taken aback.

“I would say that first and foremost I think a lot of it has to do with the programming we’ve done over the last several years with Project Lead the Way, but also the sense of community that we have with our parents and students when it comes to extracurriculars and sports,” Beard said, pointing to the district’s newest competitive sports program — esports — as an example.

“But also the fact that we work very hard in the district to create choice” in academics, such as with the district’s Virtual Academy, which was already popular before the COVID-19 pandemic but grew even more during it.

“We try as hard as we can to provide as much choice as we can for our students and parents,” he said.

“Our teachers work hard to create personal relationships with parents and students,” and in turn the district works hard “to retain our teachers,” Beard said.

And because not all teachers or job applicants are Sand Springs natives, sometimes that means “enlarging the Sandite family” a bit.

“We want to make sure everybody feels like they’re a part of the community whether they’re a transplant or not — and that extends to teachers and community members, not just students and parents,” Beard said.

“We are a big family, and having a family-oriented atmosphere is a big part of what makes us successful.”

Obviously the academics and extracurricular activities are important, but the district's ambition doesn’t stop there, he said.

“We’re working hard to provide the facilities, too, that not only work best for the work we’re doing but also provide an exciting and inviting atmosphere for students,” Beard said, mentioning the newer Freshman Academy and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy as examples.

“No one person can take total credit for it,” he said, “but a lot of the changes have come in the past decade.”

Sherry Durkee, who has been the district's superintendent for six years, “has worked very hard on it,” Beard said, “but I know she would say it’s a team effort.”

Durkee was out of town and not available for comment.

Nominations for this year's Best in the Burbs contest were submitted by readers in such categories as automotive; beauty and fitness; children; clothing and accessories; finance; food and drink; health care; home and garden; people of the year; pets; quality of life; services and shopping.

A voting period followed, from which winners and finalists were selected.

The winners were announced in a special section published June 22 that was inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications: the Sand Springs Leader, the Owasso Reporter, the Skiatook Journal and the Wagoner County American-Tribune.

