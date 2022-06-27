 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sand Springs school district named the Best in the Burbs

Talk about David versus the Goliaths.

Sand Springs Public Schools doesn’t typically compete against the Owasso and Broken Arrow school districts because the disparities among the three districts are so great.

But all three suburban school districts made the medals stand in the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group's Best of the Burbs contest for 2022 — and Sand Springs came out on top.

“I was really surprised that we won,” said Shawn Beard, Sand Springs Public Schools’ Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “I was shocked.”

But within just a few hours of the announcement, Beard had given some thought to the news and was, perhaps, a little less taken aback.

“I would say that first and foremost I think a lot of it has to do with the programming we’ve done over the last several years with Project Lead the Way, but also the sense of community that we have with our parents and students when it comes to extracurriculars and sports,” Beard said, pointing to the district’s newest competitive sports program — esports — as an example.

“But also the fact that we work very hard in the district to create choice” in academics, such as with the district’s Virtual Academy, which was already popular before the COVID-19 pandemic but grew even more during it.

“We try as hard as we can to provide as much choice as we can for our students and parents,” he said.

“Our teachers work hard to create personal relationships with parents and students,” and in turn the district works hard “to retain our teachers,” Beard said.

And because not all teachers or job applicants are Sand Springs natives, sometimes that means “enlarging the Sandite family” a bit.

“We want to make sure everybody feels like they’re a part of the community whether they’re a transplant or not — and that extends to teachers and community members, not just students and parents,” Beard said.

“We are a big family, and having a family-oriented atmosphere is a big part of what makes us successful.”

Obviously the academics and extracurricular activities are important, but the district's ambition doesn’t stop there, he said.

“We’re working hard to provide the facilities, too, that not only work best for the work we’re doing but also provide an exciting and inviting atmosphere for students,” Beard said, mentioning the newer Freshman Academy and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy as examples.

“No one person can take total credit for it,” he said, “but a lot of the changes have come in the past decade.”

Sherry Durkee, who has been the district's superintendent for six years, “has worked very hard on it,” Beard said, “but I know she would say it’s a team effort.”

Durkee was out of town and not available for comment.

Nominations for this year's Best in the Burbs contest were submitted by readers in such categories as automotive; beauty and fitness; children; clothing and accessories; finance; food and drink; health care; home and garden; people of the year; pets; quality of life; services and shopping.

A voting period followed, from which winners and finalists were selected.

The winners were announced in a special section published June 22 that was inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications: the Sand Springs Leader, the Owasso Reporter, the Skiatook Journal and the Wagoner County American-Tribune.

Sand Springs winners, finalists

Winners

Best Auto Repair/Oil Change, Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Best Athletic Club/Gym, Elite Training

Best Nutritionist/Weight Loss Center, Elite Training

Best Skin Care Facility, Love Your Skin by Jesska Lynn

Best Tanning Service, Okie Glow Beauty Lounge

Best Dance School, Miss Tirita’s Dance Studio

Best Preschool, Broadway Baptist Preschool

Best Kids' Clothing, YellowHouse Kids Boutique

Best Cheeseburger/Hamburger, Ron's Hamburgers & Chili*

Best Coffee Shop, Dutch Bros*

Best Family-Friendly Eats, Chick-fil-A*

Best Italian Restaurant, Napoli’s

Best Chef, Jeanie Badgwell, Crescent Café

Best Art Organization, Agitsi Stained Glass

Best Golf Course, Canyons at Blackjack Ridge

Best Cleaning Services, Kalieen Smith, Sand Springs

Best Gift Shop, OkieSpice & Trade Co.

Best Pawn Shop, Whitey’s Pawn & Tools

Finalists

Best Auto Dealer, Keystone Chevrolet

Best Collision Repair/Body Shop, Sand Springs Collision Repair

Best Tire Shop, Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Best Barber Shop, Broadway Barber Shop

Best Boutique, Hippy Cowgirls Bou-dega

Best Boutique, YellowHouse Market & Boutique

Best Place to Buy Women's Clothing, YellowHouse Market & Boutique

Best Place to Buy Women's Clothing, Hippy Cowgirls Bou-dega

Best Bank/Credit Union, TTCU Federal Credit Union*

Best Loan Company, TTCU Federal Credit Union*

Best Coffee Shop, Boulder Coffee

Best Donut Shop, Livi Lee’s Daylight Donuts*

Best Family-Friendly Eats, Crescent Café

Best Fine Dining, Little Venice

Best Italian Restaurant, Little Venice

Best Pizza, Minuteman Pizza Parlor

Best Place to Eat Breakfast, Crescent Café

Best Place to Eat Dinner, Crescent Café

Best Place to Eat Lunch, Crescent Café

Best Service, Crescent Café

Best Steak, Colton's Steak House & Grill

Best Pharmacy, Spoon Drug

Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community, Green Tree

Best Garden/Nursery, Riddle Plant Farm

Best Landscaping/Lawn Care, Riddle Plant Farm

Best Plumbing Company, Living Water Plumbing

Best Attorney, Ben Faulkner

Best Firefighter, Shea Crawford, Sand Springs Fire Department

Best Pediatrician, Dr. Teressa Miller, Warren Clinic-Sand Springs

Best Veterinarian, Kayla Shipman, McKinney Animal Hospital

Best Funeral Home, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home

Best Non-Profit Organization, Sand Springs Community Services

Best Photography Business, Cassie Barnett Photography

Best Photography Business, Sandite Photography (Pics by Kim)

Best Specialty Shop, OkieSpice & Trade Co.

* Multiple locations including in Sand Springs

