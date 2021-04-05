Sand Springs school board votes to sue state ed board over charter school funding

The Sand Springs school board voted unanimously Monday night to authorize the district’s attorney to initiate legal action against the state school board over the state board’s controversial vote to settle a lawsuit concerning charter school funding.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the board that as of earlier Monday, 85 Oklahoma school districts – at least one in each county and including all Tulsa-area districts, with the exception of Tulsa Public Schools – had agreed to put a similar question before their boards of education.

“I detest lawsuits, but this is an important one,” she said.

The state board’s 4-3 agreement – reached over the strenuous objection of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel – could result in an enormous loss of taxpayer dollars to the district.

The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association had sued the state board in July 2017, seeking an equal share of revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections; state school land earnings; and county tax collections.