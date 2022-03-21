Sand Springs school board race to pit veteran member against newcomer

The April 5 election for Office No. 2 of the Sand Springs school board will pit veteran board member Mike Mullins against newcomer MaRanda Trimble-Kerley.

Mullins, a mechanical engineer who serves as the director of engineering for Saint Francis Health System, has been a member of the Sand Springs Board of Education since 1997. He is its current president.

Mullins, 65, also is a member of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, serving on the OSSBA’s board of directors since 2003 and as its president in 2015-16. He received the organization’s Distinguished Service Award in 2016.

Mullins holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tulsa.

He and his wife, Vicki Mullins, have been married for 43 years and have lived in Sand Springs for 42 of them.

Their two adult daughters, Julie Bull of Edmond and Cari Tuttle of Sand Springs, graduated from Charles Page High School in 1999 and 2002, respectively.

The Mullinses have four grandchildren, including a grandson who is in the second grade at Angus Valley Elementary School and a granddaughter who attends prekindergarten at the Early Childhood Education Center.

Trimble-Kerley, 46, has been a stay-at-home mother and also was a dance teacher until she became a full-time caretaker for her ailing father in June 2020. He died in January.

Trimble-Kerley previously was a property manager and events coordinator for an apartment community and golf course.

She completed four years of college but left school shy of obtaining a bachelor’s degree to become a professional dancer in Branson, Missouri, until a knee injury ended her career.

Trimble-Kerley began attending Sand Springs Public Schools when she was in the third grade and graduated from Charles Page High School in 1994. Both of her parents taught in the school district until they retired.

Trimble-Kerley has lived in Sand Springs off and on for 22 years.

She and her husband, Stephen Kerley, have three children. A 13-year-old daughter attends Clyde Boyd Middle School, and an 11-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter attend Pratt Elementary School.

Why they're running

In response to a written questionnaire from the Sand Springs Leader, Mullins said he is seeking reelection “to continue to be an integral and active participant in the governance of the district.”

“My value to the district is to provide leadership and stability,” he said. “Experience counts in many circumstances.

“Being connected to the OSSBA brings value and recognition to our district by sharing experiences and knowledge from neighboring districts,” Mullins said. “The district administration desires the support and respect of the board. Having a board that challenges the administration yet provides constructive evaluation and total support allows the school district to concentrate on the educational process for the students.

“I am committed to working with families, students, and administrators to maintain a vibrant school district for our community and region,” he said.

Trimble-Kerley responded to the questionnaire that she is running for the school board because she has “been praying for a couple of years now for God to lead me to the place where I can be of service to Him for our children and our community, and this is where He led me to be.”

“These past two years have been rather earth-shattering for our youth. It has been extremely difficult for our children to navigate through these ever-changing waters, as things have been both scary and confusing to them, and as a usually active parent, I felt somewhat helpless,” she said.

“I believe that our children are the ones who suffered the most due to certain decision-making,” she said. “I truly believe that there was no intentional ill will from anyone holding these positions, and believe they all were doing what they felt was best. I do, however, feel that the parents’ concerns and voices were ignored by some and were not heard.”

Board's responsibility

Asked about the school board’s primary responsibility to district patrons, Mullins said the board “is historically a direct connection to the community and the leadership of the school district.”

“The board is the governing body directing the superintendent in the duties of the daily operations of the district. The board approves the budget and expenditures for the district, ensuring that the finances are balanced,” he said, noting that an annual audit is prepared at the direction of the board to verify that the district finances are in order.

“The board hires and evaluates the superintendent and approves the recommendations of the superintendent in the employment of district employees,” Mullins said.

Trimble-Kerley responded that “school board members are elected to represent the people’s voices within their community, including their values, beliefs, views, desires, and hopes for the betterment of education and the overall well-being of the children attending the public schools within their district.”

Goals for the board

Asked about his goals for the board, should he be reelected, Mullins stressed that the focus has been and remains on the students and the faculty.

“The district has accomplished many things in my tenure. The greatest accomplishment is making the district very attractive for both students and teachers,” he said.

“Maintaining the attractiveness of the district in keeping highly qualified teachers in the classrooms is a high priority. This requires providing competitive wages and benefits for the employees along with providing support and encouragement for their effort.

“The students have always been and continue to be the priority in all board decisions,” he said. “Giving our students the resources and opportunities to allow them to reach their goals and become productive citizens is our primary goal.”

In response to the same question, Trimble-Kerley said she would aim to hold “open and transparent discussions with our community in the decision-making that is done by our school board.”

“I want all parents, caretakers and teachers to join together as a community and to be more hands-on in the decision-making that takes place at the school board meetings,” she said. “After all, we as parents see what our children go through on a daily basis, as do our teachers in their classrooms, and we need to be their voices of reason.

“Those on the board that do not have school-age children do not have the first-hand knowledge of how their decisions/votes affect our children or how they may affect our teachers in the classrooms,” Trimble-Kerley said. “In reality, they do not personally witness the outcomes of their votes or have to live with their decisions, as those of us who are still raising children do,” she said.

Decisions, good and bad

The Leader’s questionnaire asked the candidates to discuss something the school board has done in recent years that they have strongly supported or strongly disagreed with.

Mullins said he is proud that the board’s support has allowed the school district’s administration “to think outside the norm of traditional education and keep Sand Springs Schools as a leader in delivering education.”

“We have encouraged customized learning options and choices for our families to make their students’ education meet their individual learning needs,” he said. “This makes Sand Springs a very attractive district for our students and our educators, which is verified by our having fully staffed facilities the majority of the time, even in times when the teacher shortage in the state continues to grow.”

Mullins noted that Sand Springs was ahead of other districts with regard to virtual schooling.

“The district has offered virtual learning for a number of years, and the schools have created flexible scheduling that allows students to attend brick and mortar classes as well as virtual classes,” he said.

Mullins also pointed out the district’s partnering with the community to offer internships for students as “another innovative and successful endeavor that is highly supported by the board.”

“Giving our students options in their learning environment encourages them to become fully engaged in their educational experience,” he said.

Although Mullins didn’t list any disagreements with board actions, Trimble-Kerley did.

Her complaints were in regard to the May 3 board meeting, at which the board discussed and voted on whether to lift a school district mask requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trimble-Kerley said many parents attended the meeting and desired to address the board on the issue, bringing along “scientific peer reviewed case studies that were provided by and published by world renown medical journals throughout history up to the most current in time” that “included all data from every case study ever completed, proving that masks are not beneficial in either preventing or minimizing the spread of viruses, but in fact, cause more harm to people, both physically and mentally.”

Despite the number wishing to speak, she said, only one was allowed — Trimble-Kerley herself — and she was allowed only five minutes.

“We as parents were completely shut down and silenced,” she said. “Many parents and teachers disagreed with their decision and believed that the decision to mask or unmask our children should have been given to the parents.”

Each month’s school board agenda, which by law is made available to the public at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting, lists general guidelines for members of the public to be heard, including that speakers must sign-in in advance; that they will be given a maximum of five minutes each to address the board; and that if more than one speaker is present to address the same topic, a common speaker should be appointed.

Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act does not guarantee a right to participate in the governmental decisions being made at an open meeting, nor does it provide anyone a right to express views on issues being considered at the meeting. If a public body establishes an open forum for citizens to speak, it may establish reasonable restrictions of time, place, and manner, the law states.

The Sand Springs school board ultimately voted 3-2 to keep the mask mandate in place for the remaining three weeks of classes last spring.

Hot topics

The candidates were asked in a separate email to respond to two education-related issues making news in Oklahoma at present — book-banning and vouchers that would allow students to use public school funds to pay for private school tuition and expenses.

Regarding book-banning, Mullins responded that “books and literature are vital for allowing our educators to train and educate our students.”

“Schools have processes and policies in place with committees of trained educators who are tasked with selecting and monitoring literature in school libraries,” he said. “School districts should rely on the evaluations and expertise of these well-trained educators to ensure appropriate literature is maintained in the school systems.

“If a particular piece of literature is questioned, the review process approved by the district should be followed,” he said.

Trimble-Kerley did not submit answers to the two separate questions, but in a post on her campaign Facebook page that included a long list of books she said could be found at the Charles Page High School library, she wrote:

“I do not support censorship, or the burning of books, however these books do not belong in our schools!!”

In a comment on that post clarifying her stance, Trimble-Kerley wrote that the books “belong in public libraries, not public schools.”

“Kids already have far too much of this exposure online, from their peers, and some unfortunately in their own homes. Any kid with access to internet, can find all of this schmuck … It's up to us as parents to educate them and to always leave our doors and ears open for them.

“Kids need God, parents, family, pastors, school counselors … etc., not more access to filth and negativity.”

The issue of reallocating public education funding for students to use for private schools is the topic of a measure being debated in the state Legislature at present.

Senate Bill 1647 would allow students' families to take a designated portion of state education funding — taxpayer dollars — and apply it to tuition or other expenses at a private school of their choice.

The measure was approved by two Senate committees as well as the full Senate and then sent to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Charles McCall has vowed that the bill will not receive a hearing.

“Vouchers, or what they are called this year, are not good for public education in Oklahoma,” Mullins said in response to the Leader’s email.

“Public education is the one opportunity to equalize things for kids regardless of the ZIP code in which they reside,” he said. “Taking funds away from public education and fostering private schools will erode the education system that has worked very well for so many Oklahomans for so many years.”

Trimble-Kerley wrote on her campaign Facebook page that the measure would “give parents significantly more control over the taxpayer dollars meant to provide a high-quality education for their children.”

“The creation of Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts will ensure that all parents have options for their children when it comes to education,” she wrote, asking followers to “send a message to” lawmakers and ask them to support the bill.

