Sand Springs school board discusses, debates shooting readiness

In the wake of last month’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school — and only days after a mass shooting at a medical facility in Tulsa left four people dead, including a Sand Springs resident — school board members last week spent well more than an hour at their monthly meeting discussing school safety.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the board that in the days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Sand Springs Public Schools officials began the familiar routine of ensuring that local schoolchildren are well-protected from a similar tragedy.

Durkee said she spoke at length several times with Sand Springs Police Chief John Mars “just to talk through things,” noting that the school district’s leadership team also met to go over policies and procedures.

She said she feels like Sand Springs Public Schools’ “protocols that we have in place are solid,” although she added that district leaders are “talking through the possibility of locking classroom doors.”

“Unfortunately,” she said, “there have been enough school shootings that protocol evidence is pretty solid in what you need to do.

“We know the intent of a shooter is to do as much damage as fast as they can without obstacles because they have a really demented purpose,” Durkee said. “Our goal is to delay as much as we can so we give our people (police officers) time to get here.”

Mars, who spoke at the meeting last Monday, told board members that the city’s police force is well-prepared to respond to any crisis within the district.

He noted that when a bomb threat was made recently at Clyde Boyd Middle School, “11 officers were on the call. Five of them (were at the school) within 90 seconds.”

Mars also referenced the law enforcement response to the Uvalde shooting, in which officers have been widely criticized for not immediately entering the school to stop the massacre.

The day after that shooting, he said, he reissued a directive to all Sand Springs officers — first issued by then-Police Chief Mike Carter in 2018 — that “we will not wait outside.”

Mars explained that at the time of the Columbine High School mass shooting in 1999, it was standard operating procedure for officers to muster outside the building and form a game plan to go in once a sufficient number of officers were on scene.

But authorities have learned since then that most shootings happen very quickly — typically within five minutes, he said. It’s not enough for officers to arrive quickly; they must also get inside quickly.

“The first officer in is going toward the last report of shots fired or where he hears shots being fired,” Mars said, “and he’s going in alone if necessary.”

Freshman Academy Principal J.J. Smith, who leads the districtwide Safe Schools Committee, spoke to the board about the importance of encouraging reporting of suspicious activity.

STOPit is an anonymous reporting app that allows anyone with a mobile phone to report an array of potentially harmful incidents, including active shooters, bullying, suicidal behavior or dating violence.

“If anyone on campus sees something that’s unusual or that they feel a little uncomfortable about, they can get on that app and send something that immediately goes to all the administrators and the counselors in the building so it can be checked out,” Smith said.

Equally important is developing trusting relationships with students and staff members, he said.

“Our kids feel comfortable enough to report,” he said. “And that helps us a lot.”

Durkee said that more often than not, investigations at the middle school and high school come about because of a tip by a student.

Mars also emphasized the importance of encouraging people to speak up when something doesn’t seem right.

He added that what law enforcement knows but the general public doesn’t is how many shootings have been prevented because of such tips.

“Those aren’t published, because most of the time we’re arresting juveniles,” he said. But “the numbers are high.”

School board Vice President Bo Naugle said he worries about whether students are particularly at risk outdoors between classes, such as when going from one building to another.

Durkee said she had spoken with a parent recently who had similar concerns, expressing that children “are sitting ducks on the playground.”

“The solution would be you can’t ever go outside,” Durkee said. “So there’s a balance between safety and going overboard and scaring everyone to death. I mean — we’re going to have recess.”

She pointed to the risk to children’s mental health of living in a constant state of fear.

“If I’m holed up in a fortress, how healthy is that?” she asked. “There’s got to be a balance somewhere.”

The issue of arming teachers was raised, but Durkee said there was little support from the faculty.

“We talked through it,” she said. “I think there’s going to be a large number of teachers who don’t want to have that responsibility, nor are they trained or prepared to do that.

“Their job is to teach and be empathetic and build relationships,” she said. “And so that’s what we want them to do.”

Naugle pointed out that any teacher who might elect not to use a gun in their possession during a mass shooting “would be vilified.”

Much of the prolonged discussion of school safety was a pretext for a recommendation discussed well into the third hour of the meeting.

Board President Rusty Gunn proposed to create an ad hoc committee that would have no decision-making authority but would be what he described as primarily a research body to study protocols and policies that other districts have employed to keep their schools safe.

The committee of “parents, citizens, stakeholders and educators” would meet with the district’s Safe Schools Committee chairman — and the larger committee if necessary — to review Sand Springs Public Schools’ “safety and security policies and procedures specifically related to possible intruders.”

The ad hoc committee would provide a monthly written summary of its work to the school board.

In essence, the ad hoc committee would largely duplicate the efforts of the Safe Schools Committee.

Gunn doesn’t see it as a duplication, however.

“The idea is, ‘Have we looked into that at that level?’ And we haven’t. And so the idea is, ‘Hey let’s have some people look into all possibilities, and let’s learn,’ he said. “And we may come back with the exact same things that we’re doing, and that’s awesome, if so.

“I’m not sure why we’d have pushback on that or what we’d be afraid of in that,” he added.

But pushback Gunn got.

The overriding hesitation from several board members and Durkee seemed to be that potentially untrained people weighing in on the district’s practices would create divisiveness with the current Safe Schools Committee.

“We have to work collaboratively,” Durkee said. “There can’t be friction.”

School board member Mike Mullins concurred.

“Here’s the challenge that I see: We’re going to get conflicting interests and conflicting reports,” he said. “This can be such a divisive subject today.”

Mullins suggested that the expertise of current committee members and advisers is sufficient and, if not, a security consultant could be hired.

“I can’t support this,” he said of Gunn’s recommendation. “I’m not in favor of this at all. I think it contradicts what we’ve got in place.

“What I heard today from the superintendent, from the chief of police, from the chairman of our committee is that we’re doing a pretty good job.”

To which Gunn replied, “Also, pretty good’s not OK. So what would an extra perspective hurt, then?”

Mullins reiterated that he thought the move would cause friction.

“We have a good system in place, and I don’t want to jack with the system we have in place,” he said.

Board member Whitney Wagers asked Gunn about the genesis of his proposal and whether he was unhappy with the Safe Schools Committee.

“What would we be afraid of to get some more people to take a look?” Gunn asked.

“It’s not that we’re afraid of anything,” Naugle replied. “We just don’t think it’s necessary.”

Gunn eventually rescinded his recommendation and said he could be satisfied simply with making some appointments himself to the existing Safe Schools Committee. He said school board policies would allow him to do that.

But even that proposal was resisted, as board members debated how many of Gunn’s appointees would be acceptable.

Ultimately, discussion ended with no recommendation or vote.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.