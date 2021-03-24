Sand Springs school board candidates talk priorities, challenges

“And when they start divvying up money away from public schools, it’s just another sign that the state of Oklahoma is pushing public schools to the side.”

Hampton praised the district for its ability to preserve its student numbers — and thus its funding — through online learning.

“I feel like we as a district have been able to keep our money within our district,” she said. “I feel like our enrollment has been pretty steady, and our Virtual Academy has allowed us to keep our students in our district” instead of losing them to other online education options.

Hampton noted that more than 5,000 students were enrolled in the district in August, with 1,200 in the Virtual Academy.

Wagers agreed that Sand Springs “has a really good virtual program. The whole reason we have done that is because we want to keep our kids in our schools,” she said, noting that students at the Virtual Academy can still be a part of the district in a way that’s frequently not true elsewhere, such as with graduation and extracurricular activities.

“You don’t get that same experience when you’re in the (online) charter schools,” she said.

Ultimately, the election comes down to the voters and who they will choose to represent them.