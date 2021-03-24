Sand Springs school board candidates talk priorities, challenges

The two candidates vying for a Sand Springs school board seat aren’t far apart on most things, but their views do diverge a bit when it comes to whom voters should elect.
The incumbent says things are going well and that she wants to continue to be a part of the progress. Her challenger says greater numbers of constituents need to be heard, and she would like to represent those voices.
The April 6 election ballot won’t have much for most Sand Springs voters to sink their teeth into. Even the school board race is just for voters who live in the area represented by Office No. 1.
Nevertheless, the candidates both say they’re hoping voters will go to the polls to help determine a race that will shape the city’s schools.
Challenger Miranda Hampton, 40, said she hopes voters will choose her “just to bring some fresh perspective to the board.”
Hampton, whose daughter is a senior at Charles Page High School, said she would aim to be “a fresh set of eyes to look at things maybe differently than they have been looked at in the past.”
Hampton, an executive assistant at Saint Francis Hospital South, noted that Sand Springs hasn’t had a contested school board election since 2001, when 2,700 people showed up to vote.
The incumbent, current school board President Whitney Wagers, 39, was appointed in January 2019 to fill the Office No. 1 seat when a previous board member relocated.
“It’s something I really enjoy doing. I really love the idea of serving the community,” she said.
“I don’t do this for just me or my girls. I do this for everybody. I believe that one person can make a difference, and I hope I am.”
Wagers, a project manager for InServe, a tank inspection company, has two daughters attending Limestone STEAM Academy — Mya, 10, a fifth-grader, and Georgia, 8, a second-grader.
As with everything these days, the COVID-19 pandemic is at the heart of the discussion about the school district’s biggest challenges.
“The thing that’s so obvious right now is the pandemic and just finding our way through it,” Hampton said, “but I think our district has done a superb job of keeping our kids in schools.”
She noted that Sand Springs has been one of the few districts in the area routinely holding classes in person.
Going forward, “part of the challenge will be keeping people informed about the Virtual Academy and other ways to keep kids learning,” Hampton said.
Wagers said student equity, with regard to how and how much students are learning, has been the biggest challenge of the past year.
“I think that’s a concern all across the country — that students are getting what they need if they are virtual,” she said.
Similarly, Wagers said, her priorities can’t help but be shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My priority … is the health and safety of everyone right now. Not just students, but also faculty and staff,” she said. “I think we have to think of everyone.”
Wagers said prioritizing masks and other safety measures “is why we’ve basically been able to have a full year of instruction.”
Continuing that “is a sign from the board to the community, to teachers and parents that we want everyone to be safe,” she said.
Even with those measures, though, “we just have to make sure that families are getting the kind of instruction for their kid that they feel is the most important.”
Hampton agrees that listening to parents is a priority.
“One of my priorities is to be the voice for our community,” she said. “I want to meet with the constituents in my area and find out what they’re looking for.
“I want to show the community that there’s someone out there listening to them.”
Both candidates praised the district’s performance during the pandemic so far.
“In the beginning, I was just as hesitant as anybody to have our kids go back to school in person,” Wagers said. “I will 100 percent admit that I did not want to do that.”
She said the work and recommendations of an ad hoc committee about how to hold classes in person safely eased her fears.
“I’m not going to say that we had zero cases,” she said. “The numbers went up and down.”
But for the most part, “we have been in school all year, and it’s been a good thing.”
“I think there were a lot of us that thought that within a couple of weeks we’d have to go (entirely) to distance learning, but we didn’t,” Wagers said. “We made a really good decision, I think.”
Hampton said the district has done great with the masks and social distancing, but she said virtual learning has compounded the benefits of those safety measures.
“Having so many students enrolled in the Virtual Academy allowed our class sizes to be smaller,” she said. “We were able to spread them out and limit class sizes” organically.
The candidates share a concern about state public education funding being reallocated to charter and private schools.
“I believe it is an issue. I do not believe that the money should go to charter schools or private schools,” Wagers said. “I think that it’s a sign that the state needs to make that they support public schools to the fullest.
“And when they start divvying up money away from public schools, it’s just another sign that the state of Oklahoma is pushing public schools to the side.”
Hampton praised the district for its ability to preserve its student numbers — and thus its funding — through online learning.
“I feel like we as a district have been able to keep our money within our district,” she said. “I feel like our enrollment has been pretty steady, and our Virtual Academy has allowed us to keep our students in our district” instead of losing them to other online education options.
Hampton noted that more than 5,000 students were enrolled in the district in August, with 1,200 in the Virtual Academy.
Wagers agreed that Sand Springs “has a really good virtual program. The whole reason we have done that is because we want to keep our kids in our schools,” she said, noting that students at the Virtual Academy can still be a part of the district in a way that’s frequently not true elsewhere, such as with graduation and extracurricular activities.
“You don’t get that same experience when you’re in the (online) charter schools,” she said.
Ultimately, the election comes down to the voters and who they will choose to represent them.
For Hampton, “I would like to serve because I have talked to so many families who have encountered obstacles this last year, and I just want to be a voice for those people.
“A lot of the people have been single mothers, and I was a single mother, so I can relate,” she said, adding that she would be “someone who will bring thoughts and concerns to the superintendent that maybe aren’t being heard another place.”
For Wagers, her experience may be at the top of the list, but it’s not the whole list.
“It’s not a lot, but I do have two years of experience,” she said. “And I’m authentic. What you see is what you get.
“I do not have any hidden agendas. I do this because I love the community,” she said. “I have integrity. I believe in transparency.
“I believe that what we have is something good, and I want to keep doing it.”
