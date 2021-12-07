Sand Springs school board approves transfer student changes

Although the district didn’t release specific capacity numbers at Monday night’s board meeting, Schlehuber said after the meeting that the numbers will be categorized by each grade level at each site for elementary schools and by grade level for secondary students.

She said the district will post the specific capacity numbers on its website at a later date.

Transfer applications for the 2022-23 school year will be available online and in the Enrollment Center on the first Monday in March, but district officials are hoping that current students will let their wishes be known as soon as possible once the window for preregistration or preenrollment opens.

“We’re always going to first serve our resident students,” Schlehuber said.

Applicants from outside the district will be informed about their acceptance status as quickly as possible, but that might not be until sometime over the summer, she said.

She noted that students who might wish to transfer to Sand Springs for the spring semester this year can do so at any time.