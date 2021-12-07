Sand Springs school board approves transfer student changes

The Sand Springs school board joined a number of similar entities across the area Monday night in approving state-mandated changes to their districts’ student transfer policies.
But perhaps unlike in other school districts, Sand Springs administrators aren’t bracing for a major upheaval.
“A lot of things are really not going to change for Sand Springs because we already accept a lot of transfers,” said Carrie Schlehuber, the district’s special education director who also oversees the Enrollment Center.
Schlehuber noted that the district accepted more than 500 transfers this year, which is about 10% of its total student population.
Senate Bill 783, which the Oklahoma House and Senate passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law on March 31, removes most barriers to student transfers among school districts at any time during the academic year, provided that those students meet discipline and attendance standards and the receiving school has room.
The law requires school districts to establish their capacities for accepting new students from outside their attendance boundaries by Jan. 1 for the 2022-23 school year.
In Sand Springs, the school board will be the entity to set the capacity, based on a recommendation from the district’s administrative team, led by Superintendent Sherry Durkee.
Although the district didn’t release specific capacity numbers at Monday night’s board meeting, Schlehuber said after the meeting that the numbers will be categorized by each grade level at each site for elementary schools and by grade level for secondary students.
She said the district will post the specific capacity numbers on its website at a later date.
Transfer applications for the 2022-23 school year will be available online and in the Enrollment Center on the first Monday in March, but district officials are hoping that current students will let their wishes be known as soon as possible once the window for preregistration or preenrollment opens.
“We’re always going to first serve our resident students,” Schlehuber said.
Applicants from outside the district will be informed about their acceptance status as quickly as possible, but that might not be until sometime over the summer, she said.
She noted that students who might wish to transfer to Sand Springs for the spring semester this year can do so at any time.
As school patrons across Oklahoma work to become familiar with the new law, some misconceptions have emerged, such as that districts must take any student who requests a transfer.
“Transfers can still be denied,” Schlehuber said.
“Capacity would be the obvious reason” for most denials, she said, but discipline and attendance concerns are also possible reasons.
That’s true not only for students who might be transferring in from another district but also for current transfer students.
Those students will be grandfathered in and will not have to reapply for a transfer, Schlehuber said, but any such students with discipline or attendance problems will be reviewed individually and could have their transfers revoked.
Schlehuber doesn’t anticipate many of those cases, however.
“We’re not a district that’s going to be turning down students left and right just because we can,” she said. “The truth is we do a really great job of accepting transfers.”
She did note, however, that transfers for special education students will still be handled separately, as will those related to sports.
“People have a misconception that this changes eligibility for athletes, but none of that changed,” she said.
In fact, the biggest difference in Sand Springs might be the access to real-time capacity information.
Although the law says the capacity data must be reviewed and updated at least quarterly, Schlehuber said Sand Springs intends to keep the data “basically live” on its website so that parents aren’t making decisions based on outdated information.
“We’re always going to serve residents first, and we’re allowed by the law to adjust capacity” whenever necessary, she said.
“I think that we have really vetted the process,” Schlehuber said. “We’ve talked with principals about what’s best for the kids at all grade levels.
“We’re actually excited about it,” she said. “We want people to apply and to come over and see what we do, because we’re pretty proud of what we have to offer.”