Sand Springs school board approves 2021-22 budget, renews superintendent contract

The Sand Springs Public Schools board earlier this month approved the district’s 2021-22 budget, renewed the superintendent’s contract, and created an additional pay level for career teachers.
The approved total budget for the 2021-22 academic year is $66.4 million, according to Greg Morris, the chief financial officer for the school district.
The general fund budget — which covers the operational aspects of the school system — is $42.99 million, an increase of $8.5 million from the final budget for 2020-21 and $6.9 million more than actual spending for 2019-20, he said.
Superintendent Sherry Durkee explained that the increase over last year’s general fund budget is a result of federal COVID-19 relief funds that the district is receiving to help compensate it for its pandemic-related expenditures.
Morris said the school district has been allocated $9,480,238.48 in federal funding related to the pandemic recovery, funds the district receives only after submitting expenditures for reimbursement.
And while that federal allocation certainly has helped the school district weather the pandemic storm, it is a “one-time only receipt of funds,” he added. “This receipt of money will not continue into the future, and as a district, we cannot count on this funding to support ongoing costs.”
As those federal dollars come in over the next few years, the district’s budget will shrink in relation, Durkee said.
“We’ve continued to be a very fiscally stable district,” she said. “We really are fairly conservative about our spending. We try to make sure that it reflects the goals of the district and takes care of kids.
“I think we have a done a good job of doing that well.”
Morris also said he was “surprised and pleased” that the state Legislature was able to increase funding for Oklahoma public schools this year, adding that “the economy recovery was quicker than I anticipated.”
The Legislature this session increased funding to state public schools by $171.7 million, a nearly 6% increase.
“They have put a little more money in the funding formula for the next year, and that helps,” Durkee said, adding that the district won’t know exactly how much state money it will receive until “the dust settles” and enrollment numbers for next fall are known.
“But because of our strategic money management, I’m not worried,” she said.
Other funds that combine with the general fund to make up the total budget are the co-op fund, $112,000; the building fund, $3,165,000; the child nutrition fund, $2,638,500; bond funds, $11,655,000; sinking funds, $5,219,638; and gifts and endowment funds, $625,000, according to Morris.
The school board also voted to approve a new three-year contract for Durkee, who has been the district’s superintendent since 2016.
Durkee’s base pay was increased to $161,000 from $141, 220, and her total compensation package was increased to $201,100 from $177,900.
Morris said the action is an attempt to bring Durkee’s salary in line with other 4A-6A2 superintendents.
“She is still in the bottom half of the comparable salaries,” he added.
For her part, Durkee said she continues to be excited by the work the school district is doing.
“Last year was a challenge for everyone,” she said. “But you have to love what you’re doing. For right now, we have some stuff to do. We’ve got some vision.”
The school board also voted to add a “step” for career teachers in the district’s pay scale that effectively gives all teachers in the district a pay raise.
“We added $500 more to the career level and inserted another step,” Morris said. “That way we would have a little more leeway with our career level teachers.
"After 27 or 28 years, there’s nothing more they can earn — just straight salary.”
Durkee said the action means that “all teachers will receive a step increase, and that would not be the case if we hadn’t added this step at the end of the scale.”
The board’s actions on the budget, superintendent contract and step increase were taken at the June 7 school board meeting. All of the votes were unanimous.
Board President Mike Mullins and Deputy Clerk Bo Naugle were absent from the meeting, which was led by board Vice President Rusty Gunn. Members Jackie Wagnon and Whitney Wagers were present.