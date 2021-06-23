Sand Springs school board approves 2021-22 budget, renews superintendent contract

The school board also voted to approve a new three-year contract for Durkee, who has been the district’s superintendent since 2016.

Durkee’s base pay was increased to $161,000 from $141, 220, and her total compensation package was increased to $201,100 from $177,900.

Morris said the action is an attempt to bring Durkee’s salary in line with other 4A-6A2 superintendents.

“She is still in the bottom half of the comparable salaries,” he added.

For her part, Durkee said she continues to be excited by the work the school district is doing.

“Last year was a challenge for everyone,” she said. “But you have to love what you’re doing. For right now, we have some stuff to do. We’ve got some vision.”

The school board also voted to add a “step” for career teachers in the district’s pay scale that effectively gives all teachers in the district a pay raise.

“We added $500 more to the career level and inserted another step,” Morris said. “That way we would have a little more leeway with our career level teachers.

"After 27 or 28 years, there’s nothing more they can earn — just straight salary.”