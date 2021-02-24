Sand Springs school administrator attends virtual trauma-informed instruction summit

“Sometimes kids will show up late to school, or they might be distracted — not listening — or they will be angry and acting out,” he said.

“Sometimes when they get to the point that they’re angry or acting out, it’s either because they don’t want to deal with the situation in the classroom or they want somebody to notice and they want somebody to pay attention to them.

“By identifying those behaviors,” he said, “you can reduce the need for the child to go into intervention.”

Beard said other parts of the training focused on creating positive behavior supports in the classroom and finding ways to increase family engagement.

But he added that one of the primary ways parents can help their children is simply by listening to them.

“They should have conversations with their kids about what’s going on,” he said. “A lot of the problems kids are dealing with right now are COVID-related, but historically, there are a lot of different things going on.”

Beard also encourages parents to try to take a greater, active role in what’s going on at their children’s school.