Sand Springs school administrator attends virtual trauma-informed instruction summit

Sand Springs Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Shawn Beard was among thousands of Oklahoma educators to attend virtual training recently about how to recognize trauma in students and create teaching strategies to help them overcome issues that can obstruct learning.
“One of the things that they were really trying to focus on is to get teachers to be able to identify when students are dealing with issues with trauma,” Beard said.
The goal is “to identify students from their classroom behaviors when they’ve encountered trauma and how to work through that — how to help them but also not disrupt the classroom.”
“I think it was a really informative thing,” he said.
The state Department of Education estimated that as many as 4,500 teachers, counselors and other school leaders attended its fourth statewide summit for trauma-informed instruction, a one-day virtual conference held Feb. 15.
Author and keynote speaker Heather Forbes explained how student reactions that stem from fear need a planned, caring response from teachers who understand how those social-emotional struggles can manifest in disruptive behavior.
A lot of times, trauma that children have encountered “can cause a barrier to learning,” said Beard, who is the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at Sand Springs. “They’re distracted. They’re tired. They’re having problems at home. They’re not focused on school.
“Sometimes kids will show up late to school, or they might be distracted — not listening — or they will be angry and acting out,” he said.
“Sometimes when they get to the point that they’re angry or acting out, it’s either because they don’t want to deal with the situation in the classroom or they want somebody to notice and they want somebody to pay attention to them.
“By identifying those behaviors,” he said, “you can reduce the need for the child to go into intervention.”
Beard said other parts of the training focused on creating positive behavior supports in the classroom and finding ways to increase family engagement.
But he added that one of the primary ways parents can help their children is simply by listening to them.
“They should have conversations with their kids about what’s going on,” he said. “A lot of the problems kids are dealing with right now are COVID-related, but historically, there are a lot of different things going on.”
Beard also encourages parents to try to take a greater, active role in what’s going on at their children’s school.
According to 2020 America’s Health Rankings, nearly 20% of Oklahoma children age 17 or younger have experienced two or more adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs.
Only five states have higher rates of traumatized children, noted State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who also addressed participants in the virtual training.
This is actually an improvement from recent years.
A 2017 National Survey of Children’s Health conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau found that 30.4% of Oklahoma children had incurred two or more adverse experiences, ranking it No. 1 among other states, the Tulsa World reported in a series of stories on adverse childhood experiences in 2019.
Earlier surveys had found that Oklahoma children ranked No. 1 in the percentage of children who had suffered four or more adverse experiences.
“Tragically, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are also likely exacerbating existing ACEs in the lives of our schoolchildren,” she said.
“We must meet schools where they are, and we’re committed to assisting districts with the implementation of applying trauma-informed practices.”
The state Education Department has included $18.2 million in its budget request for fiscal year 2022 for a school counselor corps.
The intent is to fund more counselor positions to close the student-counselor gap, presently at 412 to 1 in Oklahoma schools. That’s significantly lower than the American School Counselor Association’s recommended ratio of 250 to 1.
Forbes, the keynote speaker at the training, noted: “So many of our students have a level of anger. Anger is armor.”
So it seems almost prescient that a bill making its way through the Oklahoma Legislature aims to educate school employees on violence de-escalation.
House Bill 1027 by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, would require state agencies and school districts to develop and offer such training.
Beard, who hadn’t seen anything specific about the legislation yet, was generally supportive of the idea.
“I think it would be beneficial for teachers and support staff to have that kind of training,” he said.
The state House Common Education Committee voted 13-0 on Feb. 16 to advance the legislation.
“Violence de-escalation training offers a proactive approach for teachers to make connections with students, as well as helping staff to identify and address symptomatic behaviors of trauma,” Ranson said.
“This training goes beyond trauma-aware and helps districts develop trauma-informed strategies.”
She said the legislation stemmed from conversations with educators, parents, and education policymakers seeking to address the needs of students suffering from childhood trauma.
“Our kids deal with a lot — not only at school but at home, as well,” she said. “It is important our staff knows how to respond in a way that is most positive for everyone involved.”
