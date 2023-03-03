It might or might not have been the corn bread that put him over the top, but Cody Worrell of Rib Crib won over the judges at the 30th annual Ed Dubie Rotary Club Chili Cookoff, held Feb. 24 at the Case Community Center.

Then again, maybe it’s because Worrell is the current president of the Rotary Club of Sand Springs.

Or perhaps it was simply that Worrell’s “Just Plain Chili” was exactly what the judges were looking for.

In any case, for his efforts, Worrell gets his name on the traveling trophy, which he will keep for the next year; a separate trophy that is his permanently; and all the bragging rights, at least until roughly March 1, 2024.

Judges Russ Gilstrap, Lynn Hernandez and Carlton Jacobs selected Clay Langley as the second-place finisher and Alan Copeland for third place.

In the Emergency Services competition, the Sand Springs Fire Department brought the heat and retains the trophy — and the bragging rights. Perennial favorite Ray Tucker again won the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Over the past 29 years, the annual chili cookoff has raised more than $200,000 for Rotary Club projects in Sand Springs and in support of other community organizations.

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce, which sold slices of homemade pie for $3 to raise funds to promote literacy in Sand Springs, saw record sales of $925, representing approximately 45 pies.

This year’s corporate sponsors were Cecil & Sons Discount Tires, Green Country Credit Union, Clay and Debra Langley, BancFirst, American Heritage Bank, the Osage Nation Foundation, Rib Crib, Grell Farms (Brandon Grell) and Bright Light Electric.