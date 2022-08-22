Sand Springs Rotary Club, community partners welcome school district's new teachers

Sand Springs Public Schools is developing a reputation as a place where teachers want to be.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee has said her leadership team works hard to make that true, but she is also quick to point out that they get a lot of help from the larger Sand Springs community.

On Friday, the Rotary Club of Sand Springs sponsored a luncheon in the Charles Page High School Cafeteria for the district’s 35 new teachers.

The love didn’t stop with a free lunch, though. Rotarians donated towers of school supplies for the teachers as well as $541 in cash for the school district, Rotary Club President and City Councilor Cody Worrell announced at the gathering.

And in a project spearheaded by Rotarian Brian Jackson, who also is a Sand Springs city councilor, the new teachers received “welcome packs” full of gifts from nearly three dozen businesses, merchants and other community partners across the city.

Each gift bag was valued at $430, Jackson said, with the combined value of donations this year totaling $15,000.

This is the seventh year for the project, which has brought donations totaling $40,000 since its inception, Jackson said, adding that the number of donors is up nearly 50% over last year.

He noted that much of the expansion has come from the participation of small businesses, adding that contributions from national retailers are beginning to slow down a bit.

“There’s a trend, I guess you’d say, with our small businesses really coming through,” he said. “I’m just mindful of that because they’re always the ones people think of first. They’re accessible.”

Jackson pointed to Tiffany Brown, who owns Okie Glow Beauty Lounge, and her esthetician, Love Your Skin by Jesska Lynn.

“Tiffany started her shop right at the beginning of the pandemic and then found herself wondering, ‘How are we going to make it?’ and here she was one of the first to respond — and in a big way,” he said.

Autumn Williams is one of the new teachers who received a welcome pack at Friday’s luncheon.

Originally from Tulsa, she moved to Sapulpa but has been teaching for the past six years at Okmulgee Public Schools.

“I made that commute for six years, and it’s an exhausting commute, so I changed it,” she said, with a big smile on her face.

Williams will be teaching first grade at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy this year.

“The school is so beautiful!” she exclaimed. “I actually got to complete a summer camp there last year, and I fell in love with the school. I was like, ‘That is my dream spot,’ and so it had an opening this year, and I said, ‘I’m going for it.’”

Williams said she’s eager to get to work.

“I’m so excited. I’ve never taught first grade, so I’m nervous,” she said. “But I’m super excited.”

The emotion was apparent on her face Friday as she began pulling first one gift and then another from the welcome pack.

“It’s so kind,” she said. “I’ve never experienced anything like this. What a blessing.

“Who would have thought we would have got this much stuff as just a new teacher?”

Such generosity helps cultivate Sandite pride, said Durkee, herself a Rotarian.

“This is the best place to work in the world,” she told the new teachers. “It really is. Our community is forever supportive.

“One of the things that I am probably the most proud of is our ability to hire people.”

Still, for the first time that she can recall, Durkee would be welcoming the new school year on Monday with two openings for certified positions — a special education teacher at Northwoods and a speech pathologist.

Sand Springs’ having a mere two vacancies on the first day of school leaves some other school districts green with envy, but for Durkee, it’s just proof that it’s getting harder and harder to find educators who are able to meet the demands being placed on them these days.

Still, the right attitude can make all the difference.

And that’s why Durkee sounded like a coach motivating her team when she added:

“And by the way, we’re getting ready to have another opening, because we’re needing another early childhood teacher at the Early Childhood Education Center, because guess what — our enrollment is starting to tick up and up and up, which is exciting news.

“I don’t claim that as a vacancy because we just opened it up today, but that’s a good thing,” she said.

“There’s just so much support in our community for children in general,” she added.

“And we serve them all — every single last one of them — because we are a public school, and I take pride in that. That’s what we do best.”