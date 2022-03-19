Sand Springs residents' information is safe despite Facebook hijacking, city manager says

The hijacking of two Facebook pages belonging to the city of Sand Springs is “certainly an irritation,” but residents should not worry that their city utility accounts have been compromised, City Manager Mike Carter said Saturday afternoon.

Hackers apparently gained control sometime Friday of the Facebook pages belonging to Sand Springs Animal Welfare and to the city’s primary page, the City of Sand Springs.

“Our page admins have been kicked out of the groups, and we are working to get control of them again,” City Planner Brad Bates said Friday evening.

For example, Carter noted, the city’s primary Facebook page has been changed to indicate that the page manager’s location is Nigeria.

Bates said a fake animal adoption post on the Sand Springs Animal Welfare page referred interested parties to a link where they presumably were further preyed upon by scammers.

“We believe (it) is trying to scam money,” he said.

Although that post had been removed Saturday afternoon, a similar post saying that the dogs in question were still available was in its place with the same fraudulent link.

On both posts, comments had been disabled, so users were unable to alert other readers about the scam. Many readers were sharing the posts, however, noting on their own posts that the original post was a scam.

Bates encouraged Facebook users not to follow the link listed on the adoption posts and instead to report the posts to Facebook as fraudulent.

Anyone who paid a deposit to see one of the animals might want to file a police report or at least contact the police for advice, he said.

Carter expressed frustration Saturday that Facebook itself is seemingly unreachable and unresponsive to such situations.

“They ought to have a way for (page administrators) to report it and immediately take care of it,” he said.

Although most everyone who uses Facebook can relate to having their page spoofed at one time or another, the issue is different for “entity” pages — those belonging to businesses, government agencies or nonprofit organizations and the like — because administrators for those pages are granted authority over those pages via their own personal Facebook accounts.

So if a person’s individual page is compromised, it’s often not difficult for hackers to gain access to any entity pages the person has control over, as well.

“It shouldn’t be tied to an individual’s own page,” Carter said, adding that the city will regroup in the days ahead to tighten page administrator restrictions and make other changes to protect the city’s pages from being compromised again.

Carter wanted to reassure residents that their personal and financial information is safe because it was never linked to Facebook.

“None of our ‘real systems’ have been affected,” he said. “While (the Facebook hijacking) is certainly an irritation, it’s not what we consider to be a real intrusion.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.