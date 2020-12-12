Sand Springs residents file for city council, school board positions

Six residents have filed for seats on the Sand Springs City Council and Sand Springs and Keystone school boards in February’s nonpartisan primary election.

The Tulsa County received three declarations of candidacy for Wards 5 and 6 and the At Large council seats. Two candidates filed for Office No. 1 on the Sand Springs Board of Education and one filed for Office No. 1 at Keystone Public Schools.

Beau Wilson currently occupies Sand Springs’ Ward No. 5 council seat and will run unopposed. Brian Jackson, the incumbent for Ward 6, and Mayor Jim Spoon will run unopposed as well for the At-Large seat.

For Sand Springs Public Schools, incumbent and BOE President Whitney Wagers will run for re-election against Miranda Hampton for the Office No. 1 seat. Keystone Public School President Al Shasteen will run unopposed for the Office No. 1 seat.

Sand Springs primary election will take place Feb. 9, 2021. A general election, if needed for either council or one or both of the school boards, will be held April 6, 2021.

