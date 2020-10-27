Sand Springs residents experience damages following ice storm

Christel Horton could at least find some levity after Monday’s ice storm left her Sand Springs property with significant tree damage.

“My husband joked to me that we were needing fire wood to burn,” Horton said. “I guess now we’re good for a while.”

The recent winter blast included a round of freezing rain on parts of Sand Springs beginning late Monday afternoon. Just off North Highway 97 approximately two miles north of the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, the Horton’s lost power for the first time around 9:30 p.m., an outage that extended well past midnight.

Ice settled on branches over night before they started to fall at approximately 10:30 on Tuesday morning (see PHOTOS).

“I called my daughter around that time and she was telling me ‘I can’t sleep. There’s tree limbs crashing everywhere,’” said Horton, who lost power for approximately 4-5 hours again on Tuesday.

Limbs of various sizes fell periodically throughout the day, including one that landed partially on the roof. As of Tuesday night, Horton could not confirm any roof or other storm damage to her home.