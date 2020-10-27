Sand Springs residents experience damages following ice storm

Christel Horton could at least find some levity after Monday’s ice storm left her Sand Springs property with significant tree damage.
“My husband joked to me that we were needing fire wood to burn,” Horton said. “I guess now we’re good for a while.”
The recent winter blast included a round of freezing rain on parts of Sand Springs beginning late Monday afternoon. Just off North Highway 97 approximately two miles north of the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, the Horton’s lost power for the first time around 9:30 p.m., an outage that extended well past midnight.
Ice settled on branches over night before they started to fall at approximately 10:30 on Tuesday morning (see PHOTOS).
“I called my daughter around that time and she was telling me ‘I can’t sleep. There’s tree limbs crashing everywhere,’” said Horton, who lost power for approximately 4-5 hours again on Tuesday.
Limbs of various sizes fell periodically throughout the day, including one that landed partially on the roof. As of Tuesday night, Horton could not confirm any roof or other storm damage to her home.
Damages from the storm appeared to be concentrated north of town, where larger amounts of ice were reported.
Early Shockley, who lives in the same vicinity as Horton, reported damage to at least 10 trees on his property.
Two limbs, at least 30 feet in length, were torn off his 40-50 year old mulberry tree. Shockley also lost several limbs from a full-sized pin oak tree as well as damage to all of his pine trees in the front yard.
Fortunate to not lose power or have any damage to limb damage to his home, Shockley said, like other neighbors around him, he’s now faced with the daunting task cleaning up after the storm.
“It’s going to be a busy weekend,” Shockley said.
