Sand Springs residents asked to help trash haulers beat the heat

It’s unlikely that very many people were happier about the rain that arrived last week than city Public Works Department employees who had been laboring for far too many days in 100-plus-degree heat.

But all good things come to an end, and temperatures this week are expected to rise quickly back to triple-digit daily highs.

Such hot temperatures, unusual even for summer in Oklahoma, have had City Manager Mike Carter thinking about trash — and what a nightmare it would be if it overstayed its welcome at residents’ curbs.

With 40% of the city’s 10 trash hauler positions inactive at the moment — two are vacant, and two employees are out on medical leave — that nightmare scenario could be more plausible than residents knew.

So Carter asked the City Council last week to amend the city ordinance concerning trash pickup to allow him the ongoing authority to modify the trash-pickup schedule when needed.

Beginning this week, city trash haulers will start work at 4 a.m. in an effort to help them get their routes completed before the hottest part of the day.

For this to be successful, though, residents are being asked to do their part and place their trash carts at curbside by midnight the night before their trash collection day.

“Our citizens have always enjoyed great service from our Solid Waste employees, and supporting them by the simple measure of placing the trash can at curbside by midnight will help keep our employees from suffering in these extreme temperatures,” Carter said.

“We’ve kind of drawn a line at 100 degrees,” he said, although any schedule changes “will probably be in effect for a minimum of a week at a time, just so the haulers have some semblance of a normal schedule.”

“If there’s not an issue, we’re not going to be running trash at 4 in the morning,” he said.

The city’s standard pickup parameters previously were between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The city of Broken Arrow recently made a similar change, putting its trash trucks on the streets at 6 a.m., an hour earlier than usual.

Although the modifications are timed to deal with a current concern, the city of Sand Springs is asking residents to continue to place the poly-carts at the curb by midnight year-around.

Carter noted a scenario in which a winter storm might be anticipated to arrive midafternoon, and getting the routes taken care of early would be beneficial.

He also mentioned that supply-chain problems are affecting all sorts of specialty vehicles, including trash trucks, raising another issue that could reduce the number of crews on the routes.

“As long as everybody complies with getting their can out at midnight,” there won’t be a problem, Carter said.

Doing so “should be a habit of our customers, as it will be hard for people to keep track of when we need to utilize this tool,” he said. “We won’t notify the public every time we do this.”

Carter said he realizes that “this may disrupt people sleeping from time to time, but trash collection is a necessity for our community and worth the occasional momentary inconvenience.”

He said he has been surprised by the positive reception to the plan so far, adding that he’s heard from a number of people that they already set their trash out the night before.

“We have received a lot of feedback about this issue, and I feel great to be in a community that has responded so positively about helping our employees,” he said.

Carter said residents who might be worried about animals getting into the trash should take precautions, such as avoiding overfilling the carts, putting a brick on top of the carts or using bungee cords to secure the carts’ lids.

Meanwhile, he said, anyone who might be interested in filling one of the two trash-hauler vacancies is encouraged to submit an application.

Any applicants should be able to perform the work physically, Carter said, but otherwise, there are no special qualifications.

“They’re tough guys,” he said. “They have to be able to suck it up and work in the cold and extreme weather. We’re very proud of the work they do.

“There’s just a lot of people who do a lot of great things for our city, and we try to take care of them all,” he said.

City's water use also up significantly as heat persists

This summer’s extreme heat is reflected in another area of municipal oversight — water usage.

On July 1, city water customers used 4.4 million gallons of water, Carter said. Exactly one year earlier, the city’s water use was 2.9 million gallons for the day.

And while that’s a substantial difference, “we’re still not even close” to capacity concerns, Carter said Thursday.

Sand Springs gets its water from Skiatook Lake, with Shell Creek Lake acting as a backup water source.

The Sand Springs and Sapulpa municipal authorities, functioning as the Sand Springs & Sapulpa Joint Board, jointly own and operate the Skiatook Raw Water Conveyance System, an operating agreement that has existed since the mid-1980s.

Water is pumped from Skiatook Lake and delivered about 20 miles south to Sand Springs. From there, one line splits off to serve Sand Springs, and another line continues south to Sapulpa.

Carter said it was the foresight of the people who put that system in place that allows him not to worry during these especially hot summers about the city’s ability to meet customers' water demands.

The city raised water rates 1% at the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1 but elected not to increase sewer or trash rates.

This is the second year the city has forgone some scheduled utility increases.

“Maintaining a water system is expensive, and (the upkeep the water rate increase funds is) why we don’t have issues right now,” Carter said, but “we also wanted to limit the impact on our community at this time.”

“It’s our second year of taking that hit to keep it off of the ratepayers because we understand that times are tough right now.”