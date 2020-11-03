Sand Springs residents arrive early to cast their vote

“No, we planned on getting here this morning and staying until we were done,” Massey said. “If you don’t vote, you don’t have a word. It’s one of our obligations to vote. It’s why we’re here.”

In order to accommodate voters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, precincts encouraged social distancing and tried to limit the number of people being checked in at one time. Poll workers were required to wear masks while voters were encouraged to do so. Precincts gave out disposable pens and had hand sanitizer available while voting booths and high-contact areas were sanitized periodically.

Polling places also had one-way entrance and exit doors for voters.

“It’s a learning experience with everybody with the pandemic requirements,” said Precinct Inspector Michael Phillips. “Some of the people who have been voting here for a long time don’t understand some of the things we’re trying to do to try to protect them. But we’re getting it done.”

Precincts are open until 7 p.m. Eligible voters must be in line by that time in order to have their ballots counted.

The pandemic has headlined a, at times, contentious 2020 election season throughout the country.