Sand Springs residents arrive early to cast their vote

Andy Ellwood has participated in every Presidential election since he first cast a vote for Richard Nixon to be in the White House.
The Sand Springs resident and his wife, who were the first two people in line Tuesday morning to vote at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, were ready to exercise their civic duties (see PHOTOS).
“It’s important to vote any election, I feel,” Ellwood said. “It’s my right. I’ve got an uncle that died in World War II to give me the privilege to be able to vote.”
Sand Springs residents stood in line when doors opened up at 7 a.m. for the 13 precincts around town to cast their ballot in both the local and national elections. With high voter turnouts anticipated and social distancing procedures put in place, many voters experienced longer than normal waits.
Darren Massey stood in line for nearly two hours before voting at Keystone School.
“Typically when you pull up, you can just walk in and vote,” Massey said. “It’s never been like this.”
In spite of the long wait, Massey said he never considered leaving before entering the voting booth.
“No, we planned on getting here this morning and staying until we were done,” Massey said. “If you don’t vote, you don’t have a word. It’s one of our obligations to vote. It’s why we’re here.”
In order to accommodate voters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, precincts encouraged social distancing and tried to limit the number of people being checked in at one time. Poll workers were required to wear masks while voters were encouraged to do so. Precincts gave out disposable pens and had hand sanitizer available while voting booths and high-contact areas were sanitized periodically.
Polling places also had one-way entrance and exit doors for voters.
“It’s a learning experience with everybody with the pandemic requirements,” said Precinct Inspector Michael Phillips. “Some of the people who have been voting here for a long time don’t understand some of the things we’re trying to do to try to protect them. But we’re getting it done.”
Precincts are open until 7 p.m. Eligible voters must be in line by that time in order to have their ballots counted.
The pandemic has headlined a, at times, contentious 2020 election season throughout the country.
“The future of our country lies with this vote,” said Sand Springs resident Kathy Gambrell. “It’s very obvious. I was born a free American. I want to die a free American. And I want my grandchildren to live here free with hope. If it goes one way, there won’t be.”
Stay tuned for election updates on the Leader website as well as Facebook and Twitter pages once the polls close this evening.
