Sand Springs resident Scott Thompson recipient of 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence

Sand Springs resident and veteran television news journalist Scott Thompson was recently named the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Thompson was honored for sharing his talents as a communications expert to help promote the work of the foundation. He was recognized for serving as emcee for the foundation’s Academic Awards Banquet in 2019 and as host for a special televised Academic Awards Tribute on OETA in May 2020, when the foundation’s banquet was canceled due to COVID-19.
Thompson is a foundation trustee of the OFE, a nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.
As a former news anchor for KOTV and later KJRH in Tulsa, Thompson did features on students and teachers who have benefited from the foundation’s Academic Awards Program, Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute, Mentoring Initiative and Oklahoma School Foundations Network.
“Scott is positive, creative and compassionate in his support of Oklahoma’s teachers and students and is a tremendous trustee team member and champion for excellence in public education,” said outgoing OFE President Cathy Render of Tulsa, who presented the award, in a news release. “We are so grateful for his exceptional dedication to our foundation.”
Thompson has served since 2010 as a trustee of the Sand Springs Education Foundation and was named a trustee of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence in 2016. He was later named to serve on OFE’s Executive Committee.
Thompson has received six national and nine regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for writing and for Best News Series. He is the recipient of eight Emmy Awards and three national Telly Awards for Best Feature Reporting. His work has been honored with national awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, the American Legion Auxiliary and the National Catholic Communicators, among others.
Thompson and his wife, Holly, are the parents of two Academic All-State Alumni, Will (2014) and Jack (2018).
