Sand Springs resident Scott Thompson recipient of 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence

Sand Springs resident and veteran television news journalist Scott Thompson was recently named the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.

Thompson was honored for sharing his talents as a communications expert to help promote the work of the foundation. He was recognized for serving as emcee for the foundation’s Academic Awards Banquet in 2019 and as host for a special televised Academic Awards Tribute on OETA in May 2020, when the foundation’s banquet was canceled due to COVID-19.

Thompson is a foundation trustee of the OFE, a nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.

As a former news anchor for KOTV and later KJRH in Tulsa, Thompson did features on students and teachers who have benefited from the foundation’s Academic Awards Program, Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute, Mentoring Initiative and Oklahoma School Foundations Network.