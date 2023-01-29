Sand Springs resident, school district receive city Stormwater Excellence Awards

City Stormwater Coordinator Holly Brown presented the second-annual Sand Springs Stormwater Excellence Awards at last week’s City Council meeting.

Receiving Stormwater Excellence Awards for 2022 were resident Cathy Peters, first place, and Sand Springs Public Schools, second place.

Peters, who lives in the 5200 block of South Walnut Creek Drive, was honored for her dedication to keeping the detention pond in her neighborhood, the Villas at Stone Creek Estates, clean.

Brown wrote in her nomination that Peters goes out weekly to remove trash and debris from the pond without assistance from neighbors or compensation from the neighborhood association.

Brown also nominated Sand Springs Public Schools for the honor for the district’s efforts to educate “nearly 600 students, from second to twelfth grade, about watersheds, floodplains, and stormwater pollution prevention.”

“Sand Springs teachers are guiding and educating the next generation of Sand Springs citizens towards a beautiful and environmentally healthy future for our city and should be commended,” she wrote.

Brown told the council that Pratt and Limestone elementary schools, the Sixth Grade Center, and the English Language Learner and Gifted and Talent programs across the district were the biggest contributors.

The 2022 honorees received awards to take with them, and a trophy that will be updated each year with additional nameplates representing future honorees also was unveiled.

Peters was unable to attend the council meeting; Brown and City Manager Mike Carter presented the award to her previously. Superintendent Sherry Durkee accepted the award on behalf of the school district.

Runners up, who received certificates, were Bryan Tribble and Robby Wilson of the Solid Waste Department and Rodney Castleman on behalf of the city’s Streets Department.

Other council business

Animal Welfare gets added funding: The council voted unanimously at last Monday’s meeting to approve a supplemental appropriation of $17,500 to Sand Springs Animal Welfare.

The city animal shelter has seen an increase in the number of animals coming into its care, including a 9% increase in impounded dogs in 2022 over 2021, according to data from the city.

As part of its intake and adoption process, the shelter spays or neuters all unaltered animals in accordance with city policy, City Planner Brad Bates wrote in council agenda materials.

Because of the increase in intakes, the costs for spaying and neutering increased, as well. In fiscal year 2022, Sand Springs Animal Welfare spent $23,672.89 for that purpose, Bates wrote.

But the fiscal year 2023 budget for spaying and neutering was only $15,000, which the Animal Welfare Department exhausted in December. Bates wrote that the additional costs for the remainder of the fiscal year cannot be absorbed within the current budget.

For the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget, the city will address the need for an increased budget aimed at resolving the issue, Bates wrote.

Assessor’s Office in City Hall: The Tulsa County Assessor’s Office will have personnel on site in Sand Springs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, to allow residents to file 2023 property tax exemption forms and obtain additional information.

The Assessor’s Office will be stationed in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of the Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St.

Exemptions for which residents might be eligible include homestead, additional homestead, senior freeze for residents older than 65 who qualify by income, circuit breaker for low-income residents, disabled veterans and properties belonging to qualified charitable and religious organizations.

Boards and commissions survey: City Manager Mike Carter updated councilors on a survey that was sent to members of the city’s trust boards and commissions to gauge whether their needs are being met.

Twenty-three responses were received, Carter said, and respondents overall are very satisfied but would like additional training on various topics that could help them in their duties.

He said city personnel will work on preparing and providing that training.

Carter said one comment was received about security at meetings and one comment was submitted about audiovisual capabilities at museum meetings.

He said city staff will make a standing offer to all boards and commissions to meet in the City Council chambers at the Municipal Building so they can take advantage of the room’s audiovisual capabilities.

Legislative monitoring: Carter also told councilors that more than 3,000 bills have been filed at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City in advance of the 2023 legislative session, which begins Monday, Feb. 6.

“We are actively tracking them for impact to municipalities,” Carter told councilors.