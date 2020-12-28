Sand Springs resident Roy Ward named winner of TTCU’s annual grocery giveaway

TTCU Federal Credit Union in Sand Springs announced the winner of its “$100 for you, $100 for someone in need” drawing.
Local resident Roy Ward won the random drawing for the gift card. TTCU also gave a matching donation of $100 to Sand Springs Community Services.
Each of TTCU’s 18 branches designated a food pantry to receive their matching donation. Donations were made to SSCS in addition to nearly a dozen other recipients including:
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Owasso Community Resources, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Rogers County Salvation Army, Tahlequah Public Schools, Catholic Charities Muskogee and the Salvation Army in Miami.
“It was especially meaningful to our staff to be able to surprise some of our members with a grocery gift card and spread some joy this year,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “This has been a hard year for so many people, so it was important to us to also help out our local food pantries with a matching donation.”