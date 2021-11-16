Sand Springs Public Works projects administrator TJ Davis dies at 62

City officials are mourning the loss of a longtime co-worker.
Thomas James “TJ” Davis, the projects administrator for the Public Works Department, died Friday after a short battle with COVID-19.
Davis, 62, had recently marked his 35th anniversary with the city.
“It’s hard for me to even begin to describe how impactful TJ has been to the city of Sand Springs,” Public Works Director Derek Campbell said Tuesday. “TJ had so many positive attributes and qualities that made him so successful in his career and so incredibly respected by his co-workers and peers within his profession.
“TJ was one of the most knowledgeable and efficient project managers that I’ve ever been around, so he directly managed many of our largest and most high-profile projects.”
Campbell said Davis “was a vital part of Public Works, but he also assisted most any and every other department within the city and always made time to help others regardless of how busy he was.”
He said Davis wrote many successful grants for transportation and trails projects and also was the city’s floodplain administrator.
The city announced Davis’ death on its Facebook page Monday evening, saying that “it is with great sadness that the City Council and employees of the City of Sand Springs mourn the loss of TJ Davis, who worked for our Public Works Department. We will miss him and pray for the comfort of his family.”
City Manager Mike Carter said the city “will truly miss TJ.”
“He was not only the consummate professional, but a truly good person,” he said. “I came to rely on TJ for many issues and know that his passing will be felt for many years to come.”
Campbell said he “will never be able to adequately convey how important TJ was to the city of Sand Springs.”
“However, his character and his friendship to all of us will be missed the most,” he said. “TJ was one of the most trustworthy, focused, professional, helpful and wise co-workers that I’ve ever been blessed to work with.
“I learned so much from TJ and will always be thankful for the 16 years I was able to work with him,” Campbell said.
Davis, of Mannford, was born in Tulsa and graduated from Mannford High School. He attended Oklahoma State University.
He and Julie Davis were married on April 7, 1979.
After working for four years in the Carpenters Union, Davis was hired by the city of Sand Springs.
His family wrote in his obituary that Davis “devoted his life to love and serve the Lord wholeheartedly, leading Bible studies and serve at his church, Church On The Move West, cruise in his corvette and on cruise ships with Julie, trips to the range with his buddy, Rick, and spoil his grandchildren.”
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Julie; two brothers, Mike Davis and Jamie Davis; two children and their spouses, Mike and Melissa Cavenah and Christopher and Becky Davis; and four grandchildren.
A visitation was held Monday at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home in Tulsa.
A celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Church On The Move West.