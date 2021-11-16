Sand Springs Public Works projects administrator TJ Davis dies at 62

City Manager Mike Carter said the city “will truly miss TJ.”

“He was not only the consummate professional, but a truly good person,” he said. “I came to rely on TJ for many issues and know that his passing will be felt for many years to come.”

Campbell said he “will never be able to adequately convey how important TJ was to the city of Sand Springs.”

“However, his character and his friendship to all of us will be missed the most,” he said. “TJ was one of the most trustworthy, focused, professional, helpful and wise co-workers that I’ve ever been blessed to work with.

“I learned so much from TJ and will always be thankful for the 16 years I was able to work with him,” Campbell said.

Davis, of Mannford, was born in Tulsa and graduated from Mannford High School. He attended Oklahoma State University.

He and Julie Davis were married on April 7, 1979.

After working for four years in the Carpenters Union, Davis was hired by the city of Sand Springs.