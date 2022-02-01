Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2, because of the threat of inclement weather, district officials said Tuesday evening.
This will be a traditional snow day and not a distance-learning day.
The closure includes after-school programs, extracurricular activities and athletics.
"As always, the safety of our students and staff is central to our decision making," officials said in a Facebook post.
