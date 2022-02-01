 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed Wednesday
Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed Wednesday

Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2, because of the threat of inclement weather, district officials said Tuesday evening.

This will be a traditional snow day and not a distance-learning day.

The closure includes after-school programs, extracurricular activities and athletics.

"As always, the safety of our students and staff is central to our decision making," officials said in a Facebook post.

