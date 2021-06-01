Sand Springs Public Schools to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to students, families, staff

Sand Springs Public Schools will be offering all students age 12 and older — as well as any parents or guardians, family members and school district personnel — COVID-19 vaccinations through a partnership with the Muscogee Nation Department of Health.

The Pfizer shots will be administered at a drive-through clinic at Charles Page High School.

The first dose will be given between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The second dose will be given between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

Anyone who wishes to participate should preregister by June 18 online at bit.ly/SSPScovidshots.

A parent or guardian must complete the consent form for all minors and accompany minors to be vaccinated.

There is no cost for the shots, and no proof of insurance is required.

For more information about the drive-through vaccination clinic, email laura.huffaker@sandites.org or lindsey.sinkbeil@sandites.org.

In addition, the Moderna vaccine is available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for anyone age 16 or older at either Sand Springs Spoon Drug location — 540 Plaza Court or 3801 S. Oklahoma 97.

To make an appointment, call 918-245-9693 for the Plaza Court location or 918-245-7373 for the Oklahoma 97 location.

