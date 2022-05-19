Sand Springs Public Schools' summer meal program starts May 31

Sand Springs Public Schools will once again be offering a Summer Food Service Program for students age 18 and younger, said Sherry Pearson, director of child nutrition for the district.

Meals will be provided for free on a first-come, first-served basis, with breakfast being served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch being served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as follows:

Garfield STEAM Academy, 701 N. Roosevelt Ave.: Monday through Thursday, May 31 through June 23.

Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, 1691 E. Old North Road: Monday through Thursday, July 5-28.

Clyde Boyd Middle School, 305 W. 35th St.: Monday through Thursday, July 5-28.

Pearson said this is the same food service program the district typically offers in the summer but with a slight change.

“The last two years, because of COVID, we have been able to allow parents to pick it up for their kids,” she said. “But starting back this year, the kids must come and get it and actually have to eat it inside at the site.”

Pearson said the district expects to feed about 500 or so students this year.

Sand Springs Public Schools has not been immune to the COVID-19-related supply-chain disruptions that have created chaos across the nation’s food-service industry since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Supply-chain issues have been a nightmare, and they are not predicted to get any better next school year,” Pearson said Thursday.

Shortages and unavailable items are inconvenient for restaurants and convenience stores when they’re unable to provide desired menu items to their patrons, but the issue is far more complicated for school districts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is the primary driver of what foods schools are allowed to serve to students, Pearson told the Leader last September.

“Everything must be whole-grain, low-sodium and low-fat with no trans-fat,” she said, adding that school food service employees must analyze every recipe to make sure the food is meeting the USDA’s minimum standards.

Districts also must meet state standards, local standards, school district standards and Health Department standards.

“We have a lot to look at when feeding our kids, and we take that very seriously,” Pearson said. “Our priority is feeding our kids.

“No matter what, our kids are going to get good, nutritious meals.”

