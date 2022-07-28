Sand Springs Public Schools slates in-person District Dialogue on Monday

Sand Springs Public Schools will hold an in-person District Dialogue gathering at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the Sandite Room of the Performing Arts Building at Charles Page High School, 600 N. Adams Road.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee and other district leaders will be on hand to field questions from the Sandite community about the new school year and beyond.

The regular monthly school board meeting for August will take place in the same room at 7 p.m., immediately following the District Dialogue.

For more information, call Sand Springs Public Schools at 918-246-1400.