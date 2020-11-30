 Skip to main content
Sand Springs Public Schools significant decrease COVID-19 cases, quarantines as schools return to in-person learning

Sand Springs Public Schools significant decrease COVID-19 cases, quarantines as schools return to in-person learning

SSPS COVID-19 data

Sand Springs Public Schools updates its COVID-19 data on a weekly basis.

 Shawn Hein

Sand Springs Public Schools returned to in-person learning Monday, Nov. 30 after a significant dip in active COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to the district’s latest weekly report.

As of Friday, Nov. 27, SSPS reported 15 current positive cases, 33 fewer cases than reported the prior week. The 15 positive cases, which account for 0.28% of the total site population in the district, are the fewest reported since the Oct. 30 report, prior to the recent spike.

The district also had 325 students or staff actively in quarantine, a 421-person decrease in active quarantine from the prior week.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

