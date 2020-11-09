Sand Springs Public Schools sees sharp in active cases and quarantines

Sand Springs Public Schools saw a significant increase in active COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to the district’s latest weekly report.

As of Friday, Nov. 6, SSPS reported 26 current positive cases, 20 more cases than the prior week. The 26 positive cases are 0.48% of the total site population in the district.

The district also has 122 students or staff actively in quarantine, which is 7.98% of the total site population in the district. That number is a 308-person increase in active quarantine from the prior week.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

