Sand Springs Public Schools sees increases in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

Sand Springs Public Schools saw an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to the district’s latest weekly report.

As of Friday, Dec. 11, SSPS reported 27 current positive cases, four more cases than reported the prior week. The highest number of positive cases at an individual site came from Charles Page High School and Freshman Academy with 18 cases, which also has the largest total population of any single site in the district.

The 27 positive cases account for 0.50% of the total site population in the district.

The district also reported 274 students or staff actively in quarantine, a 54-person increase from the prior week.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.