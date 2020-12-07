Sand Springs Public Schools sees increases in COVID-19 cases, decrease in quarantines

Sand Springs Public Schools saw an increase in COVID-19 cases but a decrease in quarantines, according to the district’s latest weekly report.

As of Friday, Dec. 4, SSPS reported 23 current positive cases, eight more cases than reported the prior week. The highest number of positive cases at an individual site came from Clyde Boyd Middle School/Sixth Grade Center with seven followed by three each from the Early Childhood Education Center and Charles Page High School and Freshman Academy.

The 23 positive cases account for 0.43% of the total site population in the district.

The district also reported 222 students or staff actively in quarantine, a 103-person decrease from the prior week.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.