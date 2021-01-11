Sand Springs Public Schools sees increase in COVID-19 cases, quarantines following first week of school

Following the first week back from the Christmas break, Sand Springs Public Schools reported 32 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s Jan. 8 numbers.

Monday’s report was the first since Dec. 18, the final day before the two-week holiday break. SSPS had 19 positive cases at that time.

The 32 cases are largely from three sites. Charles Page High School and Freshman Academy and Angus Valley Elementary each reported nine positives cases while Clyde Boyd Middle School recorded eight.

The 32 positive cases account for 0.60% of the total site population in the district.

The district also reported 236 students or staff actively in quarantine, a 35-person increase from the Dec. 18 numbers.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

