Sand Springs Public Schools sees increase in active cases and quarantines

Sand Springs Public Schools sees increase in active cases and quarantines

SSPS Covid data

The Sand Springs Public Schools COVID-19 update as of Friday, Oct. 23. COURTESY/Sand Springs Public Schools website

Sand Springs Public Schools saw an increase in active COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to the district’s latest weekly report.

As of Friday, Oct. 23, SSPS reported 11 current positive cases, an increase from eight cases the prior week. The 11 positive cases are 0.20% of the total site population in the district.

The district also has 144 students or staff actively in quarantine, which is 2.68% of the total site population in the district. That number is an increase from 82 in active quarantine the prior week.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

