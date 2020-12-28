 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs Public Schools sees decreases in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

Sand Springs Public Schools sees decreases in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs Public Schools COVID-19 weekly update

Numbers from Sand Springs Public Schools COVID-19 update on Dec. 18.

 Shawn Hein

Sand Springs Public Schools reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to the district’s Dec. 18 numbers just prior to the Christmas break.

SSPS had 19 current positive cases, eight fewer cases than reported on Dec. 11. The highest number of positive cases came from Charles Page High School and Clyde Boyd Middle School with 13 combined cases. CPHS and CBMS are the two largest total populations in the district at more than 1,300 students and staff.

The 19 positive cases account for 0.35% of the total site population in the district.

The district also reported 201 students or staff actively in quarantine, a 73-person decrease from the prior week.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Project Santa fund drive still accepting donations
News

Project Santa fund drive still accepting donations

  • Updated

The family assistance fund that Project Santa  supports is there for households who need it throughout the year. And with the uncertainties of 2020 almost certain to continue, the need in 2021 could be greater than ever, officials said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News