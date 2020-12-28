Sand Springs Public Schools sees decreases in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

Sand Springs Public Schools reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to the district’s Dec. 18 numbers just prior to the Christmas break.
SSPS had 19 current positive cases, eight fewer cases than reported on Dec. 11. The highest number of positive cases came from Charles Page High School and Clyde Boyd Middle School with 13 combined cases. CPHS and CBMS are the two largest total populations in the district at more than 1,300 students and staff.
The 19 positive cases account for 0.35% of the total site population in the district.
The district also reported 201 students or staff actively in quarantine, a 73-person decrease from the prior week.
SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.