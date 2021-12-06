Sand Springs Public Schools sees COVID cases rise to 14

Sand Springs Public Schools on Friday reported 14 active COVID-19 infections across the district for the week, a sevenfold increase over the previous week.
The case count is the highest the district has seen since the week ending Nov. 5, although it’s still well below the weekly average of 27.43 since classes began Aug. 17.
District nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil isn’t surprised by the uptick in infections.
“As with all other illnesses during this time of year, I do expect an increase in cases,” she said last week before Friday’s numbers were reported. “We have seen how COVID cases can spread exponentially.”
That the district’s known COVID cases have been low in recent weeks “is very positive,” she added. “It will hopefully remain at a manageable level for our schools, our community and our health-care system.”
Infections increased at six of 10 school sites last week — from zero cases to four at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy; from zero cases to three at Garfield STEAM Academy; from zero cases to two at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; from one case to two at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center; and from zero cases to one each at Angus Valley and Pratt elementary schools.
Limestone Technology Academy was static with one case, and the Early Childhood Education Center, Page Academy and the Virtual Academy all remained at zero infections reported for at least the past month.
Sinkbeil said the district continues to try to educate students, employees and school patrons on general disease mitigation, “with a strong emphasis on recommending parents not send their children to school if they are not feeling well.”
Although the district does not require students to quarantine if they have been exposed to COVID-19, she said parents often call the district’s nurses to discuss their children’s exposures, “and based on the circumstances, which vary greatly from case to case, the nurses offer their recommendation.”
“In my experience, parents often listen to the suggestions of the nursing staff,” Sinkbeil added.
“If there is a question about whether a student has tested positive or there is a suspected COVID-related absence and it is brought to our attention, it is investigated by a nurse or school health assistant.
“I am very confident in saying that we accurately report the information given to us. There is an element of trust that is very important, and I honor that,” she said, adding that there will always be people who don't comply.
“In my experience and opinion, if parents have knowledge that their child has tested positive, they report that information,” she said. “I believe the bigger issue is that we may have students who are potentially positive and unaware.
“Even as a medical professional and parent of three kids, it is not always easy to determine when to take your child to the doctor when symptoms of COVID look so similar to other illnesses.”
Sinkbeil noted that the district has distributed several charts comparing COVID-19, seasonal allergies, colds and the flu with the intent of helping to guide parents, and “we will continue to emphasize keeping children at home when they are not feeling well.”
In terms of keeping their healthy children safe, parents should “go back to the basics of disease mitigation,” she said, including teaching their children about frequent and thorough hand-washing and social distancing whenever possible.
“I encourage parents to monitor their child’s health and help boost their immune system by eating healthy, being active, staying hydrated and ensuring their child is getting enough sleep,” Sinkbeil said.
“Other preventative measures include vaccination, which is now available for children 5 and older, as well as wearing a KN95 mask.”