Sand Springs Public Schools sees COVID cases rise to 14

Limestone Technology Academy was static with one case, and the Early Childhood Education Center, Page Academy and the Virtual Academy all remained at zero infections reported for at least the past month.

Sinkbeil said the district continues to try to educate students, employees and school patrons on general disease mitigation, “with a strong emphasis on recommending parents not send their children to school if they are not feeling well.”

Although the district does not require students to quarantine if they have been exposed to COVID-19, she said parents often call the district’s nurses to discuss their children’s exposures, “and based on the circumstances, which vary greatly from case to case, the nurses offer their recommendation.”

“In my experience, parents often listen to the suggestions of the nursing staff,” Sinkbeil added.

“If there is a question about whether a student has tested positive or there is a suspected COVID-related absence and it is brought to our attention, it is investigated by a nurse or school health assistant.