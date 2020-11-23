Sand Springs Public Schools sees COVID-19 cases, quarantines plateau

Sand Springs Public Schools saw another significant increase in active COVID-19 cases and quarantines prior to last week’s decision to have secondary schools go to distance learning, according to the district’s latest weekly report.

Sand Springs Public Schools saw its overall active COVID-19 cases and quarantines plateau following the district’s recent move to distance learning, according to the district’s latest weekly report.

As of Friday, Nov. 20, SSPS reported 48 current positive cases, nine fewer than reported the prior week. Charles Page High School and Freshman Academy accounted for 13 of those positive cases, 22 fewer than the prior week after Sand Springs secondary schools began pivoting to virtual learning on Nov. 12.

The 48 positive cases account for 0.89% of the total site population in the district.

The district had 746 students or staff actively in quarantine, a 107-person increase in active quarantine from the prior week.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

Last week, SSPS announced the remainder of their sites would move to distance learning through the Thanksgiving break. Each of the district’s nine campuses are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

