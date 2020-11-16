 Skip to main content
Sand Springs Public Schools sees another sharp increase in active cases and quarantines

Sand Springs Public Schools sees another sharp increase in active cases and quarantines

Sand Springs Public Schools COVID-19 weekly data

Sand Springs Pubic Schools had 26 active COVID-19 cases and 428 in quarantine according to its weekly update.

Sand Springs Public Schools saw another significant increase in active COVID-19 cases and quarantines prior to last week’s decision to have secondary schools go to distance learning, according to the district’s latest weekly report.

As of Friday, Nov. 13, SSPS reported 57 current positive cases, more than twice as many as the 26 reported the prior week. Those 57 positive cases, 35 of which came from Charles Page High School, are 1.06% of the total site population in the district.

The district also had 639 students or staff actively in quarantine, a 517-person increase in active quarantine from the prior week.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

