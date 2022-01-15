Sand Springs Public Schools reports 171 COVID-19 infections — a 163% increase over previous week

In a sure sign of just how much more contagious the COVID-19 omicron variant is, Sand Springs Public Schools this week reported nearly 2½ times more COVID infections — 171 cases — than the previous high this school year — and that’s after sending first some and then all students to distance learning.
Infections increased at eight of 10 school sites, dramatically so in some cases. Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, for example, went from three cases the previous week to 30 for this week — a tenfold increase. The Early Childhood Education Center saw its infections rise from two in the week ending Jan. 7 to 10 — a fivefold increase.
“The massive spike happened on Monday,” district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil said Friday.
And the situation worsened quickly.
In a letter to school patrons about 1:20 p.m. Monday, Superintendent Sherry Durkee alerted parents that distance learning might soon become a reality.
“We are doing our best to keep classes open at all sites, but are struggling with adequate staffing across the district,” she wrote. “It is possible we may end up in a predicament this week that will require short-term shifts to distance learning in some classrooms or grade levels.”
At that time, she said, “our district has 102 COVID-19 cases for both students and staff. We are also aware of several staff members who are awaiting test results.”
Not two hours later, about 3:15 p.m., a letter went out to parents and guardians of students at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center telling them that their students would shift to distance learning for the remainder of the week.
Sinkbeil said it was less a matter of the district's trying to avoid the inevitable than it was a case of data flooding the system rapidly and making the need for the switch obvious.
“Surrounding schools were shutting down, but our numbers (at first) seemed manageable,” she said. “But then it just hit.”
Less than 48 hours later, the entire district was moving to remote learning.
“Despite our best efforts to keep classes open at all sites, we must now implement a short-term switch to distance learning” for the rest of the week, Durkee wrote Wednesday morning, noting that Monday, Jan. 17, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and classes will not be in session.
“I think we just hit kind of a perfect storm," Sinkbeil said, "where not only did we come off of a holiday where people were gathering, but it happened just as omicron was hitting its peak.
“It’s just so contagious.”
The alarming increases in cases at Northwoods and the ECEC aren’t outliers, either.
Angus Valley Elementary School rose from five cases to 22, a 440% increase; Pratt Elementary School saw its cases increase by 350%, from two to seven; and infections were up at Garfield STEAM Academy by 300%, from three cases to nine.
The two largest school sites reported some of the smaller increases in infections.
Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center went from 21 cases the previous week to 47, a 224% increase, and Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy saw a 170% increase in cases, from 23 to 39.
Limestone Technology Academy, the smallest of the district’s five elementary schools, saw its infections rise by one — from five to six, a 120% increase.
In a rare point of good news, infections were static at one at Page Academy and at zero at the Virtual Academy.
In terms of positivity percentage — the number of people at a given school site who have tested positive for COVID-19 — Northwoods again led the way, at 5.6%, followed by Angus Valley at 4.8%, Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center at 4.1%, and the Early Childhood Education Center at 3.9%.
All other school sites were at 2.4% positive or lower.
The 171 cases across the combined populations of the 10 school sites — which is 5,530 — equates to a 3.1% infection rate for the district.
Of course, the numbers themselves often feel unreliable, through no fault of anyone.
Sinkbeil said it’s difficult to know whether most of the district’s absences are actual infections or just close contacts.
“I think you could say that they’re COVID-related,” she said. “It would be hard to give you an accurate statement because in a lot of cases, not everyone in a household is getting tested” after one household member tests positive.
“There was a stomach bug going around, too,” she said, noting that a lot of students and staff members are out sick but are “presumed” to be COVID-positive.
Sinkbeil enthusiastically supports staying home or keeping the kids home if there’s even a suspicion of illness.
“I continue to ask parents and students to be diligent about monitoring their own health,” she said. “Such an important part of this is … to be on top of how you feel.”
She said many parents are being prudent about possible exposures, whether their children are symptomatic or not.
“We definitely have had a significant number of parents keeping them home just out of caution” after they’ve received two or three exposure letters from the schools, she said.
And although frequent testing is helpful in determining whether a person is positive for COVID-19, getting tested might be easier said than done.
“Right now I would say it’s difficult to get testing,” Sinkbeil said. “Prior to this last week, I would have said it’s very manageable.”
Sinkbeil also advocates for frequent hand-washing and mask use, saying that “being as preventative as we can, with good hygiene and — at least during these peak times — wearing a mask, really does help us stay in school.”
The school district recommends but doesn’t require mask use in buildings; masks are required on school buses, however.
Sinkbeil said she feels like mask use in the schools “increased significantly this last week,” noting that people need to remember that the peak contagious period starts the day before symptoms begin.
“You have been spreading even before you were sick,” she said.
The big question now is whether next week will be any better.
“It’s so hard to know. I really feel like it’s 50-50,” Sinkbeil said. “Are they staying home and quarantining, or are they getting together?”
If the latter, “then, yeah, we will see a repeat of this week.”