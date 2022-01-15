Sand Springs Public Schools reports 171 COVID-19 infections — a 163% increase over previous week

At that time, she said, “our district has 102 COVID-19 cases for both students and staff. We are also aware of several staff members who are awaiting test results.”

Not two hours later, about 3:15 p.m., a letter went out to parents and guardians of students at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center telling them that their students would shift to distance learning for the remainder of the week.

Sinkbeil said it was less a matter of the district's trying to avoid the inevitable than it was a case of data flooding the system rapidly and making the need for the switch obvious.

“Surrounding schools were shutting down, but our numbers (at first) seemed manageable,” she said. “But then it just hit.”

Less than 48 hours later, the entire district was moving to remote learning.

“Despite our best efforts to keep classes open at all sites, we must now implement a short-term switch to distance learning” for the rest of the week, Durkee wrote Wednesday morning, noting that Monday, Jan. 17, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and classes will not be in session.